‘This could blow up in their faces’: Legal analyst says Ivanka and Jared have ‘zero’ chance to defeat The Lincoln Project

Addressing the recent news that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump plan to sue the Republican anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project over billboards the group put up in Times Square assailing them over the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, CNN’s Brianna Kielar spoke to legal analyst Eli Honig, who said the couple’s chances of a successful lawsuit against the group are nonexistent.

“If the Trump family files this lawsuit, the chance of success is zero point zero,” Honig said.

“Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are public officials,” he continued. “They wanted these jobs in the White House , they’re senior advisers. The First Amendment of our Constitution gives the highest level of protection to political criticism, to political commentary, political satire.”

