‘This guy is a dog whistle’: Biden lights Trump up after he claims to be ‘least racist’ person at debate
Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the most racist president in modern history.
The assertion came at the final presidential debate of 2020 after Trump claimed that he was the “least racist person in this room.”
“It makes me sad because I am the least racist person,” Trump said, motioning toward the audience. “But I don’t care who is in the audience. I’m the least racist person in this room.”
“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist president’s we’ve had in modern history,” Biden replied. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”
After detailing a list of Trump’s history of racial remarks, Biden added, “Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.”
‘It’s criminal’: Biden accuses the Trump administration of crimes during debate
Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of committing crimes while in office during the final 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.
Biden blasted Trump for the administration's family separation policy, which resulted the government being unable to locate over 500 families of children they detained.
"Parents were ripped -- their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, Biden charged. "And now they cannot find over 500 sets of their parents and hose kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go."
"It's criminal," he charged as Trump jerked his head. "It's criminal."
Young Americans can swing the election… if they vote
Most under 30s don't vote in the United States. This year however, in a contest between two septuagenarians, experts predict a record number of younger Americans will cast ballots -- a development that could tip the result.
With universities closed and millions at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, innovative virtual campaigns are using social media influencers, TikTok dances, video games and Zoom talks, as well as text messages and calls, to mobilize young voters.
Singers Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and Cardi B are also encouraging them to have their say.
Eighteen to 29-year-olds represent around 20 percent of the US electorate. But just half of those eligible in that age group cast ballots when Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
Biden warns of ‘dark winter’ of COVID-19 in final Trump debate
Joe Biden on Thursday assailed President Donald Trump as having no plan to stop a "dark winter" of coronavirus deaths as they sparred in their last head-to-head clash 12 days before the election.
With more people dead in the United States than in any other country, Trump insisted that Covid-19 would soon go away through medical breakthroughs and pointed to his own recovery since his first debate.
"220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this," Biden said at the televised debate in Nashville, where the two candidates avoided shaking hands due to safety risks.