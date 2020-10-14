‘This is a loathsome lie’: CNN’s Avlon tears apart Trump for smearing Joe Biden as a ‘communist’
President Donald Trump once again ratcheted up the rhetoric against Democratic rival Joe Biden by calling him a “communist” during a campaign rally on Tuesday.
“My opponent stands with socialists and communists!” Trump said during the rally. “They want to turn America into communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela!”
CNN’s John Avlon on Wednesday tore the president apart for smearing his opponent as a “communist,” as he noted there is literally no reason to believe that Biden wants to erect a Marxist dictatorship upon winning the 2020 election.
“This is a loathsome lie, because there’s a body count behind it,” he said. “Communists were responsible for as many as 100 million deaths under dictators like Lenin and Stalin and Mao and Pol Pot.”
Avlon noted that Trump’s efforts to smear Biden on this front are particularly rich because of the way he talks about North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
“Trump’s got an Achilles heel here, because he’s fawned over North Korea’s communist leader,” he said. “And of course, has never had a bad word to say about former KGB agent Vladimir Putin.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Election officials fear Trump ‘army’ of conspiracy-loving poll watchers will terrorize voters
President Donald Trump has encouraged an "army" of supporters to show up to "monitor" polling places, which has raised concerns about intimidation and suppression.
Voting rights activists and government officials fear Trump supporters will scare off Democratic voters afraid of possibly violent confrontation, and some officials suspect that's the president's intent, reported USA Today.
“The rhetoric itself is suppressive," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat. “All of that taken together is aimed to suppress turnout. As elections officials, we have to clearly state that voter suppression is systemic racism."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Mika smashes Amy Coney Barrett’s squishy answer on delaying the election
Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she'd keep an open mind about President Donald Trump delaying the election, but MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski called out her answer as unacceptable.
The president's Supreme Court nominee claims to be an originalist and textualist, which is rooted in the idea the Constitution should be interpreted based on the Founders' intent, and the "Morning Joe" co-host said the founding document was perfectly clear on elections.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s COVID task force members are ‘at their wits’ end’: report
President Donald Trump is infuriating members of his own coronavirus task force by flouting public health recommendations -- and many of them are reportedly in open rebellion against him.
The Daily Beast reports that nearly all of the top health experts on the task force are "at their wits’ end with Trump," who is now telling people they have nothing to fear from a disease that has so far killed more than 215,000 Americans in just eight months.