‘This is fear’: Ex-Trump official says the president knows he’s ‘down and likely to lose’
After President Donald Trump emerged from the hospital and hit the campaign trail, many observers wondered if his behavior had been altered by the steroids he took as part of his treatment for COVID-19.
However, former White House officials who spoke with The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas say that it’s more likely that the president’s wild mood swings are being influenced by his dread of losing the 2020 presidential election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“He’s down and he’s likely to lose,” one former Trump official tells Nicholas. “This is fear.”
The official also says that the kind of behavior Trump is exhibiting is something that White House insiders saw on a regular basis.
“There’s no way to put lipstick on this pig,” they explain. “The guy is nuts.”
Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen similarly tells Nicholas that the pressures of trailing behind Biden in the 2020 race are making him lash out more than usual.
Specifically, Cohen said that the president appears to be in a “hyper-agitated state” because he knows “he’s going to lose the election,” which is “intensifying everything that we’re seeing.”
2020 Election
Distancing from Trump: Maryland GOP governor casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) admitted that he "voted for Ronald Reagan" in the 2020 presidential election simply because he cannot support President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday evening, Hogan confirmed he cast his ballot by mail last week writing in the name of the 40th U.S. president who he described as his "hero in politics."
2020 Election
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump backer flails as she gets called out by CNN host for defending president’s conspiracy mongering
Appearing on CNN to talk about Donald Trump's waffling when asked about QAnon during his NBC town hall on Thursday night, a regular defender of the president tried to brush off concerns about the president's penchant for promoting conspiracy theories he thinks might help his re-election -- and was promptly called out by CNN host Jim Sciutto.
Speaking to Sciutto and co-host Poppy Harlow, Washington Examiner correspondent Salena Zito -- who has been accused of making up quotes from Trump supporters to flesh out her stories -- was asked about the president's controversial comments and tweets.