This is your brain on Trump: Four years of chaos has changed America — so what would four more do?
PHILADELPHIA — On an October afternoon nearly a month ahead of the presidential election, Mohamed Kabba hustled into the mail-in voting center at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia with an air of urgency.“As an immigrant, there’s a lot at stake for me,” said Kabba, 64. He left Sierra Leone 30 years ago — but the past four divisive, unpredictable, and chaotic years have been like nothing he’s experienced in America.Head-spinning highlights include: President Trump’s impeachment, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, divisive battles over Supreme Court appointments, countl…
Millions of mail-in votes have already been cast in battle ground states — and you can track their progress here
ProPublica, in partnership with The Guardian, is today releasing a tracker for mail-in ballots in battleground states.
An unprecedented number of Americans are voting by mail this year to avoid COVID-19 risk. Democrats have said they’re more likely to vote by mail while Republicans say they’re more likely to vote in person. With postal delays, rejected ballots and a dearth of funding, the process isn’t always smooth — ballots can be rejected for multiple reasons, and due to court challenges election rules are changing even while voting is underway. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and other Republican officials have spent the last months casting doubt on the mail-in voting process, likely paving the way for additional legal battles during the vote count.
Donald ‘Trump is decomposing in real time’: President’s town hall meltdown mocked on social media
On Thursday, President Donald Trump answered questions at a town hall on NBC, while Joe Biden took questions at a town hall on ABC that was originally meant to be a full presidential debate before Trump pulled out of it.
Commenters on social media ridiculed the president's performance, with many agreeing the night was a disaster for him.
Many people are saying President Trump couldn't handle more than an hour of questions at his town hall.
Feds investigating whether questionable Hunter Biden story was planted by foreign intelligence
On Thursday, NBC News reported that federal officials have opened an investigation into the origin of the New York Post report from earlier in the week making allegations about Joe Biden's son and Ukraine.
"Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News," reported Ken Dilanian. "The Post, a conservative tabloid, has published a series of stories based on emails the newspaper said it obtained from President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The first story highlighted what it called a 'smoking gun email' that suggested a meeting between Vice President Biden and a representative of a Ukrainian company that once paid Hunter Biden. The Biden campaign says there is no evidence the meeting happened, and the story was greeted with widespread skepticism."