Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Insane’ Trump slammed for suggesting people not take COVID-19 seriously: ‘You are a menace to everyone’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump at Walter Reed (Screen Grab)

In a tweet this Monday afternoon, President Trump announced that he’s going to be leaving Walter Reed hospital today at 6:30pm — just three days after he was airlifted to the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, the comment thread beneath Trump’s tweet filled up with people wondering why he’d be going home so soon while still likely being contagious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is planning to appear at the next presidential debate with Joe Biden: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Speaking to CNN, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh says that President Trump is planning on participating in the next presidential debate with Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15.

"It is the President’s intention to debate," she said.

The announcement comes on the same day Trump announced that he'll be discharged from Walter Reed hospital, just three days after his diagnosis with coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Russian agent who handed Ron Johnson fake ‘dirt’ on Biden just had his passport revoked

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand just tweeted that Ukrainian fixer Andrii Telizhenko, who has been determined to be an active Russian agent by the Department of the Treasury is now having his visa revoked as well, the Washington Post reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE