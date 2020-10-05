‘Insane’ Trump slammed for suggesting people not take COVID-19 seriously: ‘You are a menace to everyone’

In a tweet this Monday afternoon, President Trump announced that he’s going to be leaving Walter Reed hospital today at 6:30pm — just three days after he was airlifted to the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Unsurprisingly, the comment thread beneath Trump’s tweet filled up with people wondering why he’d be going home so soon while still likely being contagious.

There ya go, Spanky. No big deal, right? You’ve just killed another half million of us and are too bloody stupid to understand why. You are quite literally a menace to humanity. — Shoq (@Shoq) October 5, 2020

you are a menace to everyone around you — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

so you’re leaving while you’re still infectious huh — Jeremy Sher (@Overlapping) October 5, 2020

210,000 people who died of COVID could not be reached for their thoughts on Donald Trump’s comment to not be afraid of COVID — Morgan Freeman Narrates (@MorganNarrates) October 5, 2020

You are insensitive to those of us who lost loved ones and to those who suffered greatly. Not only that to those who didn’t have health insurance while your care was covered by us taxpayers — Terrelene Massey (@TerreleneMassey) October 5, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with you? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 5, 2020

Nothing learned. They must be setting up a hospital situation in the WH. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid.”* *if you’re rich — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 5, 2020

You were literally helicoptered to the hospital, had 13 medical professionals assigned to you, received supplemental oxygen, and required at least three different powerful drugs. This is exactly how irresponsibly we thought you’d act. Enjoy the free healthcare — Frank Justice 4 Breonna Taylor Thomas (@fronkenstein) October 5, 2020

Lol, this is cartoon level political theater. If you follow this guy, you’re either a shameless ideologue or dim or both. We don’t have a vaccine yet. And if you get a serious case of it, you’re not getting presidential Walter Reed care. — Andy (@iamandymcdonald) October 5, 2020

Nice to know that the 215,000 Americans that died this year didn’t need to so long as they had a team of a dozen doctors working exclusively to save their lives, access to rare experimental drugs, and with cost being no object. — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of COVID? Are you insane? 209,000 dead. — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) October 5, 2020