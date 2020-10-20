Tiffany Trump holds trainwreck LGBTQ event for dad’s reelection: ‘Prior to politics, he supported gays’
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, this week campaigned for her father’s reelection at a LGBTQ Pride event.
The event was said to have around a dozen people in attendance and was co-headlined by former White House official Richard Grenell.
“I know what my father believes in,” Trump said at one point. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA plus!”
Many commenters noted that she omitted the “T” from LGBTQ, which stands for transgender people.
“This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote.
Watch the video clips and read some of the comments below.
This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2020
tiffany trump headlining republican pride… chaos… in the worst way… pic.twitter.com/T2SF9Z8rg3
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 19, 2020
Tiffany Trump: My father "supports the LGBQIA+" community.@Realdonaldtrump has spent four years unraveling protections for our Trans neighbors. So it's not surprising Tiffany says the quiet part out loud: Donald Trump does not stand up for the Trans community. pic.twitter.com/TT5y5DrmVX
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 19, 2020
Tiffany Trump is a drunk malfunctioning robot. pic.twitter.com/qNXxCIgHCz
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 20, 2020
What in gay hell is this bullshit? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race. pic.twitter.com/soqGBBwVNN
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 20, 2020
My god. @TiffanyATrump is just as bad as the other kids. Also: the gays do not want you so stop trying. https://t.co/NUFh0069le
— jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) October 20, 2020
Trying so hard to win over an absentee father. Damn. Painful to watch.
— Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) October 20, 2020
I remember my first eight ball @TiffanyATrump You can really sub that in for any of the @realDonaldTrump offspring. Also…the omission of T in #LGBTQIA seems a little sloppy and disingenuous…wanna weigh in??? https://t.co/UBAvURxIit
— Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump led a tiny rally in which she claimed to have gay friends and eliminated the T from LGBTQ. Just when I thought I couldn’t hate the Trumps more, and it’s hard to believe Tiffany has any friends
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2020
It's sad seeing her half-heartedly try to be evil. Just to feel a part of the family 😢
— Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) October 20, 2020
tiffany trump coming out to a black eyed peas song for this pride event? an act of violence pic.twitter.com/kpXGHdjzB6
— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) October 20, 2020
OMG. There's only 10 people there to see Tiffany Trump pretend to be a LGBTQ ally. Sad!
— Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) October 20, 2020
Why does she look like she’s auditioning for a dinner theater adaptation of Legally Blonde?
— Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) October 20, 2020
LG B Q and the t stands for Tiffany trump apparently 🤣 https://t.co/r40LNBcR2D
— Lani Renaldo (@lanirenaldo) October 20, 2020
“Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, LGBQIA + community,” Tiffany Trump says of her father, leaving out the T as she spoke before what seems like a spare (but Covid safe!) crowd and dancing awkwardly to “I Gotta Feeling” by @bep. https://t.co/X2n5w5g3PE
— katie rosman (@katierosman) October 20, 2020
Was holding out some small piece of hope that Tiffany might be the cool Trump.
— Brian Heater (@bheater) October 20, 2020
Am I the only one who did not know that Tiffany Trump and Laura Prepon have the same voice https://t.co/3KXtfrZNHH
— Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמאַן (@abrahamjoseph) October 20, 2020
1. He reversed Obama's trans protections in schools.
2. He banned transgender service members.
3. He banned homeless trans people in shelters.
4. He tried to reverse Obama's protections for trans people in health care.
5. He nominated anti-LGBTQIA+ judges.
Tiffany Trump… https://t.co/Y5RyqlX6hl
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 20, 2020
