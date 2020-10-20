Quantcast
Tiffany Trump holds trainwreck LGBTQ event for dad’s reelection: ‘Prior to politics, he supported gays’

Published

1 min ago

on

Tiffany Trump campaigns for Donald Trump at LGBTQ event (screen grab)

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, this week campaigned for her father’s reelection at a LGBTQ Pride event.

The event was said to have around a dozen people in attendance and was co-headlined by former White House official Richard Grenell.

“I know what my father believes in,” Trump said at one point. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA plus!”

Many commenters noted that she omitted the “T” from LGBTQ, which stands for transgender people.

“This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote.

Watch the video clips and read some of the comments below.

