Tom Cotton: GOP senators with COVID will be ‘wheeled in’ to personally cast votes for Supreme Court

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday insisted that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation will move forward despite the fact that at least three Republican senators are fighting COVID-19 infections.
“You’re colleagues have tested positive,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo told Cotton on Sunday. “It looks like it was that Amy Coney Barrett gathering at the White House to introduce her to lawmakers. That really was the place where so many people were exposed.”
Cotton revealed that none of his colleagues who are positive for COVID — Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) — had been hospitalized for the disease.
“What I can say is everyone is eager to be a work when they need to be at work,” he continued, insisting that the vote on Barrett would happen “this month.”
“You think this will not impact the schedule or the agenda?” Bartiromo asked.
“No doubt about it,” Cotton remarked. “Several of the senators who are in isolation right now would come out of isolation before those hearings begin.”
“And then on the Senate floor later this month,” the Arkansas Republican said, “first off, I think every senator who has currently tested positive or is in isolation will be back to work under normal conditions.”
He added: “But if that’s not the case, Maria, there is a long and venerable tradition of ill or medically infirmed senators being wheeled in to cast critical votes on the Senate floor.”
On Sunday morning, CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper put a former Donald Trump campaign official on the spot for giving the Russians internal polling data before the 2016 election and pressed him to explain his actions.
Speaking with Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements about Russian election involvement, Tapper brought up the Russians and how Gates came to be involved with them.
"Obviously, the last few years the Russian investigation and Mueller report and prosecution all of that has been a part of your life," Tapper began. "You deny that there was any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Obviously Mueller was not able to find what he thought was prosecutable evidence of conspiracy but you have admitted you repeated shared private Trump internal campaign polling data with your associate Konstantin Kilimnik who we know was a Russian operative -- you've downplayed that."
Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller on Sunday attacked Democratic candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask "too often" even though President Donald Trump is hospitalized while recovering from COVID-19.
"We've all seen the rallies without the masks," ABC host George Stephanopoulos told Miller during a Sunday interview. "The Rose Garden event without the masks, President Trump's family refused to wear masks at the debate. And the president seemed pretty proud of that at Tuesday's debate."
Miller replied by attacking Biden.
"You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop," Miller said. "Americans want to get life back to normal. That is the driving thing in everyone's lives right now. They want to get life back to normal. You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time."
Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics," presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the White House is hiding details about Donald Trump's health issues and lying about his condition, adding: "We are being gaslit."
Speaking with CNN host John King, Brinkley said the handling of Trump's bout with COVID-19 has been a "debacle" for the White House.
"The lack of transparency about the specifics." host King prompted. "What was the president's fever? How long and for what did the president need oxygen? Is that common or is this unusual?"
"It's unusual for this modern era," Brinkley replied. "In the past presidents would always try to conceal their illnesses, whether it was Eisenhower or Wilson. This one -- we're being gas-lit. The whole world is leaning forward trying to know what's going on now and we can't get any clear information."