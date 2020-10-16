Quantcast
Tootsie’s strip club can defy Miami-Dade COVID curfew after judge rules it ‘illegal’

55 mins ago

Tootsies in Miami Gardens, photo via www.TootsiesCabaret.com

The court victory by a strip club in Florida could change how the state approaches the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A small victory in Miami on Friday could shift the power in favor of businesses who are fighting against local COVID-19 restrictions in South Florida,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Friday. “Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens won in a civil lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, and will be able to stay open past the county’s coronavirus curfew, which the judge called ‘illegal.'”

“The curfew has been in place nearly three months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms at midnight, which is when clubs typically open. In a number of cases, establishments such as Tootsie’s that stayed open were fined and forced to shut down at midnight,” the newspaper explained. “The situation has been similar in Broward. Earlier this month, nightclub owners demanded answers from Broward Mayor Dale Holness, who said businesses would still have to shut down at 11 p.m. even after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed South Florida into a Phase 2 reopening.”


2020 Election

Joe Biden blasts CBS reporter for asking about NY Post report on Hunter Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night was asked about the highly controversial report by the NY Post on his son Hunter.

The report has been criticized as likely originating from a Russian disinformation campaign seeking to re-elect Trump.

"Mr. Biden, what is your response to the NY Post story about your son?" CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked.

“I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?

Continue Reading
 
 
