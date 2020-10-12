Top US general: Afghanistan withdrawal still ‘conditions-based’
The US withdrawal of more troops from Afghanistan will depend on a reduction in violence and other conditions agreed in February with the Taliban, the Pentagon’s top general said in an interview broadcast Monday.
Five days after President Donald Trump said he wants US forces “home by Christmas,” Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley stressed to NPR radio that pulling out the final 4,500 troops depends on the Taliban reducing attacks and advancing peace talks with the Kabul government.
“The whole agreement and all of the drawdown plans are conditions-based,” Milley told NPR.
“The key here is that we’re trying to end a war responsibly, deliberately, and to do it on terms that guarantee the safety of the US vital national security interests that are at stake in Afghanistan.”
Milley noted that US troop levels had already dropped from 12,000 in the wake of the February pact, which required negotiations between the Taliban and Kabul and a sharp cut in violence.
“That’s always been the agreement. That was the decision of the president on a conditions-based withdrawal,” Milley said.
He said violence was well down from several years ago, but the decline in the last four to five months is “not significant.”
The Pentagon has envisaged holding the level at around 4,500, expected to be reached by November, into 2021 while it sees how the negotiations in Doha progress.
But policy signals from Washington have been confused.
Last week Trump’s national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, said troops would be cut to 2,500 early next year.
But on Wednesday Trump tweeted his pledge to have all troops back by December 25.
Trump’s pledge came in the context of his uphill battle for reelection on November 3, and a full withdrawal in that short amount of time is seen as logistically impractical and could weaken Kabul in the peace talks.
One of the conditions in the US-Taliban agreement was for the insurgents to halt attacks on urban areas.
But over the weekend heavy fighting erupted on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, and US forces launched air strikes on Taliban fighters.
Milley declined to talk about specific numbers, saying future drawdowns “will be determined by the president.”
“We the military are giving our best military advice on those conditions so that the president can make an informed, deliberate, responsible decision,” he said.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blows up GOP’s whining about judicial activism: We wouldn’t have the right to vote without it
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other conservative senators have tried to claim that the courts aren't the ones who should be able to make laws and that it is for the legislature to do. "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg fact-checked the claim, saying that if it were up to the legislature she wouldn't have the right to vote or go to school with white children.
Joy Behar bashed Republicans for blocking and stacking the courts for the last six years. For two years under President Barack Obama, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked any judicial appointment that former President Barack Obama nominated. In the years that followed under President Donald Trump, McConnell has been the one who has packed the courts including the U.S. Supreme Court when they refused to allow Obama to nominate Merrick Garland.
Breaking Banner
‘Annoying and condescending’ Ben Sasse ripped to shreds for ‘laughable’ defense of Amy Coney Barrett
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) offered a sanctimonious defense of Amy Coney Barrett, and many observers were disgusted.
The Nebraska Republican claimed Democrats opposed President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court because she's a Catholic, and blurred the distinction between her deeply conservative sect and mainstream Christianity.
"This committee isn't in the business of deciding whether the dogma lives too loudly within someone," Sasse said. "This committee isn't in the business of deciding which religious beliefs are good and which religious beliefs are bad and which religious beliefs are weird. I just want to say, as somebody who is self-consciously a Christian, we have a whole bunch more really weird beliefs -- forgiveness of sins, the virgin birth, resurrection from the death, eternal life. There are a whole bunch of really, really crazy ideas that are a lot weirder than some Catholic moms giving each other advice about parenting."
2020 Election
Economists wreck Trump for scoring a rare ‘triple failure’ on the economy
President Donald Trump is still crowing that he created the "best economy ever" despite the fact that America is facing 8 percent unemployment heading into a winter that is expected to see even more business closures as coronavirus infections once again surge.
Progressive economists Dean Baker and Jared Bernstein argue in the Washington Post on Monday that Trump has scored a "triple failure" in economic policy with his failure to get the pandemic under control, his failure to effectively push for a new economic relief package, and his failure to rein in America's trade deficit.