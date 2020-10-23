Quantcast
‘Totally corrupt’: Fox host lashes out at the FBI as ‘a tool of the left’

Published

2 mins ago

on

FBI Director Christopher Wray tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that Russia is still trying to interfere in US elections (AFP Photo/Saul LOEB)

In a segment from Tucker Carlson Tonight that aired Friday on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson chatted with former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes.

Carlson seemed eager to project the intentions of the Black Lives Matter movement on his guest.

“No one’s calling for defunding the FBI on the left, why is that?” Carlson asked. “Because they’re totally corrupt – they’re a tool of the left, obviously.”

Carlson told her she didn’t actually need to respond.

Watch the video below.


2020 Election

