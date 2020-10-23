‘Totally corrupt’: Fox host lashes out at the FBI as ‘a tool of the left’
In a segment from Tucker Carlson Tonight that aired Friday on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson chatted with former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes.
Carlson seemed eager to project the intentions of the Black Lives Matter movement on his guest.
“No one’s calling for defunding the FBI on the left, why is that?” Carlson asked. “Because they’re totally corrupt – they’re a tool of the left, obviously.”
Carlson told her she didn’t actually need to respond.
This might be the most galaxy brained answer I've ever seen from Tucker. pic.twitter.com/znN0wSGUsm
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 24, 2020
