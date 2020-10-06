Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trail of wreckage’: CNN graphic shows all the people infected by Trump’s super spreader administration

Published

1 hour ago

on

A CNN graphic on Tuesday showed the large number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the last week thanks to contacts with President Donald Trump’s White House.

As the graphic was displayed, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said that it showed the extreme recklessness with which the president and his staff had treated the disease, which so far has killed 210,000 Americans in just eight months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Trump’s] leadership is all devoted to the service of his ego and that is now leaving a trail of wreckage behind him,” Harwood explained. “His campaign manager, his press secretary, his close aide Hope Hicks, his wife Melania Trump, multiple Republican allies in the Senate and elsewhere, it is staggering the way in which this president’s compulsions, his priorities are getting people sick.”

Harwood then said that this bodes particularly ill for the nation’s public health situation in the coming weeks.

“As the doctor just indicated, over the next couple of months they’re quite likely to get a lot of Americans killed by the fact that he is unwilling to lead in a way that shows concern for others, that tries to account for the feelings, the impacts of his action on other people,” he said.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump looks to be in an ‘altered mental state’ from COVID-19 and his cabinet needs to step in: Morning Joe

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

After viewing clips of Donald Trump since he was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cautioned White House officials and Republican lawmakers they need to step in because the president is unable to think straight due to his COVID-19 infection and the medications he is on.

According to the host Scarborough,  it is likely that the president's judgment is impaired and, therefore, he is putting the country in danger.

With co-host Willie Geist noting the president is on a drug that has been "linked to rare reports of grandiose delusions, psychosis, delirium and hallucinations," Scarborough jumped in.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This place is a cesspool’: White House staffers furious at Trump’s ‘insane’ return from hospital

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House -- and his staffers are furious.

The president announced his COVID-19 infection early Friday and spent the weekend getting treated at the hospital, and aides and officials who work with him were alarmed by his dramatic return to the White House, reported Axios.

"It's insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff's health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff," one White House source told the website. "This place is a cesspool."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Manslaughter?’ MSNBC’s Mika hammers Trump for putting Secret Service and White House staff in danger

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski called out President Donald Trump as criminally negligent for coming back to the White House with an active COVID-19 infection.

The president staged a dramatic return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was treated for the potentially deadly virus, and "Morning Joe" guest Mark Leibovich said Trump's grandiose boasts may come back to haunt him.

"The virus goes up and down a lot," said Leibovich, a New York Times reporter. "I mean, the course of this thing is very, very unpredictable. Maybe he was having an up moment, maybe he was in a particularly, you know, feel-strong state where he could actually go do that photo-op, but one thing we have learned over and over again through this is that, you know, humility is the way to go."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE