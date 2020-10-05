‘Truly disgusting bootlicker’: GOP senator blasted for doctored video of Trump beating COVID

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated President Donald Trump’s coronavirus status with a doctored video showing Trump literally fighting the virus at a WWE event.

Trump has not yet beaten COVID-19.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Loeffler.

He still has it, genius. No wonder everyone loathes you. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 5, 2020

Are you saying my father was weak for dying? That he and over 200,000 other Americans deserved their death? That they were simply not macho enough? Unpack the thought, Kelly. — {{{The Lady Aye – Ambitious Woman}}} (@TheLadyAye) October 5, 2020

Delete your account. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 5, 2020

He still has the disease kelly — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 5, 2020

All that money can't inoculate you from being a truly disgusting bootlicker, Kelly. Why don't you go give Trump a nice big welcome-home hug? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 5, 2020

Wow – I thought Huckabee and Gaetz were embarrassing – we have a champion! — Bob L (@BobbyL_AZ) October 5, 2020

What a fun, cool way to imply that the 210,000 dead Americans were just too weak. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 5, 2020

I find it horrifying that you have anything to do with governing our nation. — Christina (@duffygirl8) October 5, 2020

Are you fucking serious with this bullshit? The dude had two experimental treatments, a hospital suite, 15 doctors and three days of supplemental oxygen. He didn’t mud wrestle the thing. For fucks sake. — feminist next door (@emrazz) October 5, 2020

so 209,000 Americans were just that much weaker than a lumpy sack of diapers who can barely lift a pen? Cool. (Also there's absolutely no evidence he's beaten this, imbecile) — Bill (@Bill_TPA) October 5, 2020

Let’s see…the old man had a helicopter, a cadre of doctors, experimental drugs we don’t have access to, an entire floor of a hospital, and all for the bargain price of $750. Do you somehow think he is better than the 208,000 dead Americans? — J J (@Granjacke901) October 5, 2020

Man, if memes and trash talk could run a country and protect American lives, Republicans might have something to offer. — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) October 5, 2020

Here is the number of Georgians who have died from COVID to date. Here is @KLoeffler's opponent: @ReverendWarnock The link to donate is in his bio. pic.twitter.com/kG1xarjHhe — Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) October 5, 2020

So you are saying 210K fellow Americans just weren't tough enough. Got it. P.S. Herman Cain would like a word. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) October 5, 2020

Why don't you go to the White House and welcome him home, Pumpkin? Give him a biiiiiigggg hug and kiss! — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 5, 2020

Covid apparently decided infecting Kelly Loeffler wasn’t worth the effort pic.twitter.com/kMce1bHNcC — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 5, 2020

Gonna go ahead and bookmark this one. Gotta feeling this will be coming back up in a bit. — SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) October 5, 2020

This is obviously an incredibly bizarre thing for a sitting US senator to tweet for a lot of reasons. But do they think that people who died from Covid… just weren't tough enough? Does Loeffler think that the 7,000 Georgians who have died from it were weak and gave up? https://t.co/MIOlicqd37 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 5, 2020

7,192 COVID deaths in Georgia. https://t.co/CKqD7cWuc0 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 5, 2020

I'm embarrassed for this sitting U.S. Senator. It's like a junior high school kid in 1982 doodling in her Trapper Keeper about professional wrestling — making a mockery of her high office and reinforcing the reckless GOP message on COVID that has killed 200,000 Americans. https://t.co/Uo7zcSIXZT — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 5, 2020

It's not just Trump. This election has to be an historic rebuke of the Republican Party. Anything less condemns our country to more cycles of mindless insanity. https://t.co/liCRxCx4wc — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 5, 2020

It really is amazing to see sitting senators act like pre-2016 Redditors, making memes and shitposting for clout. Really illuminates the extent to which we are all just Posters now. https://t.co/RZrPgFYswR — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 5, 2020

7,000 people in Georgia have died from the virus and their senator says it's because they're weak https://t.co/z0ZBFY7pbp — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 5, 2020

This'll age as well as her COVID insider-trading crimes and her cheerful interview with a Nazi: https://t.co/St657Av8TN — Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 5, 2020