‘Truly disgusting bootlicker’: GOP senator blasted for doctored video of Trump beating COVID
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated President Donald Trump’s coronavirus status with a doctored video showing Trump literally fighting the virus at a WWE event.
Trump has not yet beaten COVID-19.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Loeffler.
He still has it, genius. No wonder everyone loathes you.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 5, 2020
Are you saying my father was weak for dying? That he and over 200,000 other Americans deserved their death? That they were simply not macho enough? Unpack the thought, Kelly.
— {{{The Lady Aye – Ambitious Woman}}} (@TheLadyAye) October 5, 2020
Delete your account.
— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 5, 2020
He still has the disease kelly
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 5, 2020
All that money can't inoculate you from being a truly disgusting bootlicker, Kelly. Why don't you go give Trump a nice big welcome-home hug?
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 5, 2020
Wow – I thought Huckabee and Gaetz were embarrassing – we have a champion!
— Bob L (@BobbyL_AZ) October 5, 2020
All that money can't inoculate you from being a truly disgusting bootlicker, Kelly. Why don't you go give Trump a nice big welcome-home hug?
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) October 5, 2020
What a fun, cool way to imply that the 210,000 dead Americans were just too weak.
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 5, 2020
I find it horrifying that you have anything to do with governing our nation.
— Christina (@duffygirl8) October 5, 2020
Are you fucking serious with this bullshit? The dude had two experimental treatments, a hospital suite, 15 doctors and three days of supplemental oxygen. He didn’t mud wrestle the thing. For fucks sake.
— feminist next door (@emrazz) October 5, 2020
so 209,000 Americans were just that much weaker than a lumpy sack of diapers who can barely lift a pen? Cool. (Also there's absolutely no evidence he's beaten this, imbecile)
— Bill (@Bill_TPA) October 5, 2020
Let’s see…the old man had a helicopter, a cadre of doctors, experimental drugs we don’t have access to, an entire floor of a hospital, and all for the bargain price of $750. Do you somehow think he is better than the 208,000 dead Americans?
— J J (@Granjacke901) October 5, 2020
Man, if memes and trash talk could run a country and protect American lives, Republicans might have something to offer.
— ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) October 5, 2020
Here is the number of Georgians who have died from COVID to date. Here is @KLoeffler's opponent: @ReverendWarnock
The link to donate is in his bio. pic.twitter.com/kG1xarjHhe
— Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) October 5, 2020
So you are saying 210K fellow Americans just weren't tough enough. Got it.
P.S. Herman Cain would like a word.
— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴☠️ (@IfBarack) October 5, 2020
Why don't you go to the White House and welcome him home, Pumpkin? Give him a biiiiiigggg hug and kiss!
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 5, 2020
Covid apparently decided infecting Kelly Loeffler wasn’t worth the effort pic.twitter.com/kMce1bHNcC
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 5, 2020
Gonna go ahead and bookmark this one. Gotta feeling this will be coming back up in a bit.
— SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) October 5, 2020
This is obviously an incredibly bizarre thing for a sitting US senator to tweet for a lot of reasons. But do they think that people who died from Covid… just weren't tough enough? Does Loeffler think that the 7,000 Georgians who have died from it were weak and gave up? https://t.co/MIOlicqd37
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 5, 2020
7,192 COVID deaths in Georgia. https://t.co/CKqD7cWuc0
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 5, 2020
I'm embarrassed for this sitting U.S. Senator. It's like a junior high school kid in 1982 doodling in her Trapper Keeper about professional wrestling — making a mockery of her high office and reinforcing the reckless GOP message on COVID that has killed 200,000 Americans. https://t.co/Uo7zcSIXZT
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 5, 2020
It's not just Trump. This election has to be an historic rebuke of the Republican Party. Anything less condemns our country to more cycles of mindless insanity. https://t.co/liCRxCx4wc
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 5, 2020
It really is amazing to see sitting senators act like pre-2016 Redditors, making memes and shitposting for clout. Really illuminates the extent to which we are all just Posters now. https://t.co/RZrPgFYswR
— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 5, 2020
it's a cult https://t.co/gwUFzACt55
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 5, 2020
7,000 people in Georgia have died from the virus and their senator says it's because they're weak https://t.co/z0ZBFY7pbp
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 5, 2020
This'll age as well as her COVID insider-trading crimes and her cheerful interview with a Nazi: https://t.co/St657Av8TN
— Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 5, 2020
Yes, folks, Republicans really are this stupid. https://t.co/JmATEMHnOx
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 5, 2020
‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread
In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.
Trump campaign suggests Democrats are not Americans in new vice presidential debate survey
The Trump campaign released a new survey asking respondents to self-identify as "American" or "Democrat." The "Official Vice Presidential Debate Prep Survey" followed a similar motion ahead of the first presidential debate where Trump campaigners asked respondents whether they identified as "American" or a "Socialist."
Questions on the latest survey include: “Do you approve of the Trump-Pence Administration prioritizing American Citizens over illegal aliens?” and "Do you approve of the efforts of the Trump-Pence Administration to prioritize our Nation’s veterans and service members?" Another question asks respondents, "Are you happier with President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s first term than Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden's?"