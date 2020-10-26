Trump accuses media of ‘election law violation’ for reporting on COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the American media of trying to illegally interfere in the 2020 presidential election by accurately report on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election,” the president wrote. “COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!”

The president’s accusations against the news media comes as the average number of new COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the weekend.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there have been an average of 68,954 infections per day over the past seven days.

Despite the fact that infections are hitting record highs, the president has continued to claim that the United States has “rounded the corner” on the pandemic.

We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020