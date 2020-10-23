Trump acts out his Superman fantasy for Florida seniors at campaign rally

It’s not the first time President Donald J. Trump has acted out his apparent Superman fixation at one of his superspreader rallies – and it certainly doesn’t appear it will be his last.

“In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer,” The Times reported earlier this month.

“He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt,” the newspaper added.

At a rally at The Villages in Florida Friday afternoon, Trump revisited his Superman fantasy.

