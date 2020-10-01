Trump ad baselessly fear-mongers if Biden is elected refugees will bring COVID into US
President Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about COVID-19 – but he’s happy to use Americans’ fear of the deadly virus to baselessly attack his opponent, Joe Biden.
The Trump campaign ran a vile, fear-mongering ad claiming if Joe Biden is elected president he will bring refugees from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen into the U.S., increasing exposure to Americans from the coronavirus.
“ATTENTION: Joe Biden is DANGEROUS for America” is the ad’s title. It was seen hundreds of thousands of times, The Daily Beast reports, until Facebook finally killed it for violating its policies.
The ad opens with a figure in a lab coat holding “COVID-19” and the flag of China in the background, with a blood red overlay. It goes on to claim, with no evidence, that Biden will increase refugees coming into the US by 700%:
The words “TERROR HOTSPOTS” flash on the screen.
There are more than 38 versions of the ad, The Guardian notes.
One version of the ad, which cost less than $1000 to run, is still listed in the Trump campaign’s library on Facebook, which says its potential reach was 500,000 to one million people on both Facebook and Instagram.
That version targeted North Carolina voters, mostly men and women 25-34 and 34-45.
The Trump campaign has spent over $87 million on Facebook ads since May.
