Trump admin warned scheme to mail seniors $200 cards could be illegal — and it might not happen: report
President Donald Trump’s efforts to shore up his support with seniors by mailing out gift cards could potentially be illegal.
“The health department’s top lawyer is warning in an internal memo that President Donald Trump’s plan to give seniors $200 discount cards to buy prescription drugs could violate election law,” Politico reported Friday, citing “three officials with knowledge of those legal concerns.”
“The lawyer’s objection, coupled with his advice to seek approval from the Department of Justice, is a significant blow to Trump’s hope to promote the hastily devised plan before Election Day,” Politico explained.
“Robert Charrow, a political appointee who serves as the Health and Human Services department’s general counsel, warned in the memo that the plan’s timing and design could invite legal challenges, those officials said. For instance, Charrow cautioned health officials that moving forward with the proposed $7.9 billion plan — which would be paid for by dipping into one of Medicare’s trust funds, and which senior Trump appointees had hoped to tout in letters sent to millions of seniors this week — would spark concerns about inappropriately using federal funds so close to the election,” Politico reported.
Charrow’s office reportedly instructed officials to seek guidance for the public integrity section of the Department of Justice.
Joe Biden blasts CBS reporter for asking about NY Post report on Hunter Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night was asked about the highly controversial report by the NY Post on his son Hunter.
The report has been criticized as likely originating from a Russian disinformation campaign seeking to re-elect Trump.
"Mr. Biden, what is your response to the NY Post story about your son?" CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked.
“I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”
I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?
Kansas man arrested for threat to kidnap and murder Wichita mayor over mask mandate: report
Yet another plot was uncovered by somebody seeking to harm public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.
"A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple over frustrations with the city’s mask ordinance, the mayor and police said Friday afternoon," The Wichita Eagle reported Friday. "Meredith Dowty, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 6:05 p.m., Friday, booking reports show. Police confirmed he is the suspect and said he could face a charge of criminal threat."