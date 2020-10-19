Trump administration facing new investigation over political interference at the CDC and FDA
The Government Accountability Office has agreed to “conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration’s political interference at the CDC and FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies’ scientific integrity and communication policies.”
NEWS: The Government Accountability Office has agreed to “conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration’s political interference at the CDC and the FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies’ scientific integrity and communication policies.”
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 19, 2020
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Patty Murray requested the review on Oct. 8.
“The CDC and FDA’s independence as scientific agencies is crucial to safeguarding the public health and saving lives,” the Senators wrote. “These agencies must be able to develop, review, and disseminate public health data, guidelines, and other information that are based on science, facts, and medical principles-and not the political imperatives and moods of a president and his advisors. But the Trump Administration has reportedly pressured the CDC and FDA throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, repeatedly applying political pressure and imposing orders on career scientists that undermine the agencies’ credibility and independence.”
The lawmakers’ request follows reports of persistent and widespread political interference at both agencies in the COVID-19 response, which have resulted in public confusion and distrust of important health information necessary to help contain the spread of the virus. After reports broke that FDA was close to issuing strict guidance for authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, for instance, Trump said that the plan “sounds like a political move, while he continued to suggest the agency would green light a vaccine by Election Day. The guidance was ultimately released, but only after news broke of the White House’s attempts to block it.
Other reports show the White House pressured the CDC into downplaying risks associated with children returning to in-person learning at schools and HHS political appointees reviewed and may have altered or delayed weekly scientific reports issued by CDC about the pandemic. HHS political appointees and the White House Coronavirus Task Force also reportedly published guidance to the CDC’s website, without approval from the CDC, recommending that asymptomatic individuals do not need to be tested for COVID-19, even after exposure to someone with COVID-19. This guidance was then reversed.
Last week, the lawmakers also led 27 of their Senate colleagues calling for the HHS inspector general to investigate these serious reports of political interference with the scientific processes at HHS during the COVID-19 response.
2020 Election
Trump administration facing new investigation over political interference at the CDC and FDA
The Government Accountability Office has agreed to "conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration's political interference at the CDC and FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies' scientific integrity and communication policies."
https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1318240849101291521
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Patty Murray requested the review on Oct. 8.
2020 Election
Should you trust the 2020 polls? Here’s the truth about ‘shy’ Trump voters
Donald Trump and his strategists are counting on one group of people to save his wheezing re-election campaign:
Americans too ashamed to tell pollsters they’ll be voting for Trump yet intend to do so anyway. The polite term for such a person in the world of political polling is “the shy Trump voter.”
Fill in your own impolite term. But don’t underestimate the phenomenon.
Those of us dedicated to expunging Trump from the body politic must heed the warnings of President Barack Obama and other Democrats not to remove feet from gas pedals. The “shy Trump voter” was deadly in 2016 and could be again.
2020 Election
Evangelical pastor leaves his longtime church over the congregation’s devotion to Trump
Pastor Keith Mannes has served his community of East Saugatuck, Michigan for more than 30 years at Christian Reformed Church, but something has changed. Mannes can no longer defend his congregation's support of President Donald J. Trump.
"There’s a quote from Martin Luther King where he said, ‘The church must be reminded that it is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state,’" Mannes told the Detroit Free Press. "That just hit me hard because I think, broadly, the white evangelical community in our country has abandoned that role."