Trump administration to allow cruise ships to resume sailing — despite the coronavirus surge
The US health authorities on Friday issued a detailed set of requirements that would allow cruise ships to resume services as early as next month.
The requirements for a “phased resumption” of cruise ship passenger operations were released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In light of the continued spread of Covid-19, a “careful approach” was needed, the CDC said in releasing its “conditional sailing order.”
This would include “simulated voyages to test cruise ship operators’ ability to mitigate Covid-19 risk,” it said.
“During the initial phases, cruise ship operators must demonstrate adherence to testing, quarantine and isolation, and social distancing requirements to protect crew members while they build the laboratory capacity needed to test crew and future passengers,” the CDC said.
Cruises could be no longer than seven days and social distancing would have to be respected during meals.
Cruises were halted in March after Covid-19 outbreaks aboard several ships and a “no-sail” order has been regularly renewed by the CDC. It expires on October 31.
One of the largest cruise operators, Carnival Cruise Line, has already canceled all voyages through November and December except for those between Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.
Another major operator, Britain’s P&O Cruises, does not plan to resume passenger operations before early 2021.
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.
COVID-19
2020 Election
As COVID-19 infections skyrocket, House report slams Trump’s pandemic response as among “worst failures of leadership” in US history
One day after the United States reported a record high of more than 90,400 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period—equivalent to one new infection every second—the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday denounced President Donald Trump's disastrous response to the pandemic, describing it as one of the "worst failures of leadership" in the country's history.
In a new report (pdf) entitled Inefficient, Ineffective, and Inequitable, the panel detailed how the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis has caused a public health catastrophe, failed to alleviate the ongoing economic hardships endured by millions of U.S. households, and prioritized Wall Street recovery over Main Street relief.