Trump administration trashed for latest positive COVID test: ‘Biden has to deep clean the White House’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will now be going into quarantine.

McEnany is just the latest prominent Republican to come down with the disease, as President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have all tested positive in the last five days.

McEnany’s diagnosis came after she worked at the White House on Sunday and did not wear a face mask while interacting with reporters.

Twitter users reacted harshly to McEnany’s positive COVID-19 test, as many said it showed how little the Trump administration actually cares about containing a disease that so far has killed 210,000 Americans.

In all seriousness: I hope you didn't give it to your baby. You acted irresponsibly for months, willingly risking the life of the one person you should cafe about most in life. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 5, 2020

Fucking fumigate it at this point — RIP Rantanplan (@RIP_Rantanplan) October 5, 2020

Essential workers don’t get access to what you get. • my mom, an essential worker, doesn’t get tested daily. • my mom, an essential worker, doesn’t get health insurance • my mom, an essential worker, doesn’t get PPE • my mom, an essential worker, MUST WORK per GOP — Ramiro Schaefer👨🏽‍🔬 (@RamiroSchaefer) October 5, 2020

US Information Minister Kaley MacEnnanney to take well earned period of “staycation” with family. Will continue to spread lies from home. pic.twitter.com/qcfCQzPzeQ — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 5, 2020

Here is video of Kayleigh McEnany YESTERDAY taking off her mask before talking to a group of journalists TODAY she tested positive for COVID-19 Absolute reckless disregard for the safety of other people. https://t.co/O631n97PGj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2020

Karma opens a D.C. field office.https://t.co/xJPHUK0xyj — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 5, 2020

If they can’t protect themselves from Covid, how are they going to protect you? 1. Donald Trump

2. Melania Trump

3. Chris Christie

4. Hope Hicks

5. Kellyanne Conway

6. Kayleigh McEnany

7. Bill Stepien

8. Sen. Ron Johnson

9. Sen. Thom Tillis

10. Sen. Mike Lee

11. Ronna McDaniel — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 5, 2020

bitch did you just call yourself an essential worker — amy brown (@arb) October 5, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask on. She has recklessly endangered lives. https://t.co/BKnrD1AWRn — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

With Kayleigh McEnany testing positive for COVID-19, here’s her in April: ”We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here…isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”pic.twitter.com/aSIYRpxZRp — Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻‍♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) October 5, 2020