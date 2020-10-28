Trump admits he’s having a tough time reading which city he’s in off of his Teleprompter

President Donald Trump’s Arizona rally took a turn as he began reading his scripted remarks on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Bullhead City, AZ, as the rally was hit with strong winds, Trump squinted his eyes toward the Teleprompter.

“To right here,” Trump said with an awkward pause. “In Bullhead.”

The crowd cheered.

“That sucker’s moving so much I couldn’t see Bullhead. I’m trying to go — is my head moving up and down? You did a great job of anchoring these things, fellas. A great job.”

Trump and his supporters have mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for accidentally calling Iowa Ohio in 2019. They said that it was an example of mental deterioration.

It’s unclear why Trump needs a Teleprompter to tell him what city he’s in.