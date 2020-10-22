Trump admits the swine flu pandemic was ‘far less lethal’ — but claims Biden’s management of it was a ‘disaster’
At Thursday night’s presidential debate, President Donald Trump was pressed on his management of the coronavirus pandemic — and pivoted to trying to claim that the swine flu pandemic of 2009 was a “disaster” when Joe Biden was vice president. Even at the same time, however, he admitted that that pandemic was “far less lethal.”
“He didn’t move quicker. He was months behind me, many months behind me,” said Trump. “And frankly he ran the H1N1 swine flu and it was a total disaster. Far less lethal, but it was a total disaster. Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now. But it was a far less lethal disease. Look, his own person who ran that for him who as you know was his chief of staff, said it was catastrophic, it was horrible, we didn’t know what we were doing.”
Trump also repeated his false claim that his administration’s action saved 2 million people from dying of COVID.
2020 Election
Whoops, Trump did it again
Back thousands of years ago, in February of 2020, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a "moderate" Republican, justified her vote to acquit Donald Trump at his impeachment trial — despite the mountains of evidence of guilt — by claiming that Trump had learned his lesson.
"I believe that the president has learned from this case," Collins told CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell at the time. "The president has been impeached — that's a pretty big lesson."
That excuse was preposterous at the time, making it sound like Trump was a child who had his hand in the cookie jar, not a 73-year-old man caught abusing his powers of office to blackmail the Ukrainian president into propping up conspiracy theories about Joe Biden. But it was also hilariously predictable that Trump, who is incapable of learning or growing as a person, would absorb any moral lessons from being impeached.
Trump is creating a huge problem for one of his key Senate allies
Poll after poll on Arizona's 2020 U.S. Senate race has showed incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally losing to her Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly. And according to Washington Post columnist David Byler, President Donald Trump will bear some of the responsibility if McSally loses.
"The suburbs represent McSally's biggest Trump-induced struggle," Byler explains in his column this week. "The vast majority of Arizona's votes come from Maricopa and Pima counties, which roughly correspond to Phoenix and Tucson."The possibility that Arizona could end up with two Democratic U.S. senators — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and, if he wins, Kelly — is downright shocking in light of how deeply Republican Arizona was for many years. Arizona is closely identified with the conservative politics of Sen. Barry Goldwater and Sen. John McCain, and McSally is fighting to hold onto the Senate seat once held by, at different points, both men.