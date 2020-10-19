Trump aides panicked that his chances of winning North Carolina have ‘all but evaporated’: report
President Donald Trump’s campaign is worried that he has rapidly lost ground in North Carolina, which is a state he desperately needs to hold if he wants to win the 2020 election.
ABC News reports that “the Trump campaign is increasingly worried that the president’s chances of winning North Carolina, a state the team has heavily invested in and views as essential for Trump’s path to victory, has all but evaporated.”
One big problem with North Carolina is that, unlike several key Midwestern battlegrounds, it is very likely to have all of its votes counted on election night, which means it could be a “a clear white flag” for the president’s re-election hopes.
This is particularly jarring for the president’s campaign, which viewed North Carolina as a “super safe” state for him mere weeks ago.
FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast currently shows Biden is slightly favored to win North Carolina and has roughly a two-in-three shot at taking the state.
2020 Election
Most US farmers remain loyal to Trump despite pain from trade wars and COVID-19
U.S. farmers have suffered a lot in the past few years: The trade war with China, natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have all resulted in substantial losses for many producers.
Farmers overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016 and remain critical to his reelection in many swing states such as Iowa and Minnesota. But given the impact of all that’s happened, will they stick with the president in the November elections?
2020 Election
Don’t let Trump and his minions get away with this — or it will happen all over again
The legal system had worked, up to a point. Twenty-two members of the Nixon administration were convicted of crimes pertaining to Watergate. Most of them did time in prison, including the White House chief of staff and the attorney general. Nixon himself was guilty of numerous crimes but was never tried for any of them because he was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. But much of what Nixon did wasn't illegal. It was unethical, immoral and totally disrespectful of any and all norms of decent leadership. It turns out that those kinds of transgressions are even harder to check than rank criminality.
2020 Election
