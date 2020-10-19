Trump aides panicked that his chances of winning North Carolina have ‘all but evaporated’: report

President Donald Trump’s campaign is worried that he has rapidly lost ground in North Carolina, which is a state he desperately needs to hold if he wants to win the 2020 election.

ABC News reports that “the Trump campaign is increasingly worried that the president’s chances of winning North Carolina, a state the team has heavily invested in and views as essential for Trump’s path to victory, has all but evaporated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One big problem with North Carolina is that, unlike several key Midwestern battlegrounds, it is very likely to have all of its votes counted on election night, which means it could be a “a clear white flag” for the president’s re-election hopes.

This is particularly jarring for the president’s campaign, which viewed North Carolina as a “super safe” state for him mere weeks ago.

FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast currently shows Biden is slightly favored to win North Carolina and has roughly a two-in-three shot at taking the state.