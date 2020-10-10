Trump aides urged to quit to protect themselves from the COVID outbreak — by the former chair of the RNC

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee urged Trump aides concerned about the White House COVID-19 outbreak to quit and protect their own health.
Michael Steele was interviewed on Saturday by MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian.
“What do you make of the lack of transparency we’re getting from the White House?” Vossoughian asked. “Especially when it affects so many people in his orbit and we have consistent reporting out of the White House in which folks that worked inside this administration are legitimately worried for their own safety and health.”
“I don’t know what else to tell them,” he explained. “You’re worried about your health working in a COVID-infested environment in which the president of the United States has no regard for your own health, let alone his.”
“Quit. I mean, I don’t know what else to tell you at this point,” he continued.
“He’s sick, America,” Steele declared. “He’s sick. He’s almost 74 years old, he’s got COVID-19. He’s probably not tested negative, which is why they haven’t released that information and the fact of the matter is that everyone is sort of still dancing around these facts. If you work in the White House and you’re concerned about your health and you don’t see anything changing, then I don’t know why you’re still there. I don’t know what else to tell folks.”
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
"After years of holding their tongues, a few Republicans have started to separate themselves from President Trump and his possible political collapse, focusing on his carelessness with the virus," Axios reported.
On Saturday, The New York Timespublished a detailed report on how their new access to President Donald Trump's tax records reveals the extent to which he used his businesses to sell access to wealthy individuals with business before the administration.
"An investigation by The Times found over 200 companies, special-interest groups and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump’s properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration. Nearly a quarter of those patrons have not been previously reported," said the report. "The tax records — along with membership rosters for Mar-a-Lago and the president’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., as well as other sources — reveal how much money this new line of business was worth."
Despite White House assurances that Donald Trump would speak to supporters on the South Lawn for thirty minutes the president, who has been known to go on for ninety minutes or more when he has a crowd in front of him, lasted only 18 minutes leaving a crowd that had waited far longer than to get in waiting for more.
With MSNBC and CNN both cutting off coverage of the highly-promoted event that was the president's first public appearance since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center, the president sounded raspy at times before wrapping up in less than half the time promised.