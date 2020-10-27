Quantcast
Trump and Kushner ripped on MSNBC for ‘the dumbest, most suicidal, self-sabotaging politics’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks with Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner following the G20 Women’s Empowerment Event in Osaka, Japan. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, contributor John Heilman said it’s hard to think of a “stupider thing to do politically in the closing days of a campaign” than to insult African Americans.

Heilman was referring to recent comments from Jared Kushner where he said the African American community has to “want to be successful” in order to benefit from Republican policies.

“So what’s the dumbest thing you could do if you’re Jared Kushner, the son-in-law?” Heilman said. “Go out and say a bunch of racist crap that would not only inflame African Americans, rightly so, but would give the most powerful motivator of Black turnout in the country, Barack Obama, as talking point as powerful as that one — you heard Obama going after Jared Kushner … he was driving the message of raising the stakes for that voting cohort that matters so much, is literally the dumbest, most suicidal, self-sabotaging piece of politics I’ve seen.”

Watch the video below:


