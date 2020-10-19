Trump and Pence promise a ‘Cuba libre’ in Miami — but only Obama outsmarted the Castros
Republicans know the drill well.It’s not a proper presidential election without the standard call in Miami for a free Cuba — and the Trump campaign isn’t taking any chances in must-win Florida.The traditional cafecito stop at Versailles with people swarming a candidate may be lost to the contagious coronavirus, but words that stir a people’s yearning for the homeland left behind are still the election prop of choice.Words don’t cost a thing, except maybe to the isolated and repressed people in Cuba.And so, on Thursday, both President Donald Trump, said to be recovered from COVID, and Vice Pres…
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at ‘stupid’ Republican critics
President Donald Trump lashed out at "stupid" critics from within his own party and called for unity on Sunday after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a "bloodbath" in the November 3 election.
Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the real estate mogul is at serious risk of losing.
Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Trump ranged from attacks on Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.
2020 Election
Trump and Pence are leaning into a dangerous rhetorical political strategy: communications expert
NPR Congress editor Deirdre Walsh asserted that Pence's debate style was an "almost polar opposite of the president's." New York Times conservative columnist Christopher Buskirk called Pence "calm, professional, competent and focused," claiming that he was "in some sense the answer to every criticism leveled at Trump after the last debate." The BBC's Anthony Zurcher contended that Pence's "typically calm and methodical style served as a steady counterpoint to Trump's earlier aggression."
2020 Election
John Bolton: ‘Trump will not leave graciously if he loses’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper that he doesn't anticipate President Donald Trump will go quietly if he loses in November.
Speaking to Tapper as part of a special on former Trump officials who have turned against him, Bolton confessed that he doesn't have faith in the president's maturity to move forward after a loss.
"I think the Defense Department is in good hands with [Mark] Esper and [Mark] Milley," said Bolton. "I have no concerns as long as they're still in office. Let's be clear: Trump will not leave graciously if he loses. He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don't think we know. It is -- it is very troubling that he has said, 'I can't lose unless there's fraud.' Of course, he can lose in an honest election. And I think this is really on the leadership of the party, elected officials, private citizens. If it is clear, what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats, to say, 'This is on us. He has to go.'"