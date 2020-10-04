Trump leaves Walter Reed — then quickly returns after releasing video ‘I learned a lot about COVID — and I get it’

President Donald Trump appeared to be leaving Walter Reed on Sunday, a day before doctors said he “might” return to the White House. He was seen in the back seat of one of his black SUVs and waved at supporters. Trump then returned quickly to the hospital, so it’s unclear if he just left the building to wave to supporters or to try and project a strong image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday morning, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said that it wasn’t a good idea for Trump to return so quickly to the White House. The staff of the building doesn’t just include his top aides and advisers but also includes cafeteria staff, the White House chef, personal butlers and others under the roof of the building.
Walter Reed’s presidential suite, however, allows Trump to do all of the work necessary from the hospital, in an area that is safer for all of those around him.
Trump teased that he was leaving on Twitter when he said that he would have a surprise for them.
Trump has been taking experimental treatments that aren’t approved for the public yet. In a video to his supporters, he confessed, “I learned a lot about COVID,” saying it was like going to the best school to learn the most about the virus. He also claimed “I get it,” though he didn’t clarify if he now takes the virus seriously.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
President Donald Trump appeared to be leaving Walter Reed on Sunday, a day before doctors said he "might" return to the White House. He was seen in the back seat of one of his black SUVs and waved at supporters. Trump then returned quickly to the hospital, so it's unclear if he just left the building to wave to supporters or to try and project a strong image.
Sunday morning, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta said that it wasn't a good idea for Trump to return so quickly to the White House. The staff of the building doesn't just include his top aides and advisers but also includes cafeteria staff, the White House chef, personal butlers and others under the roof of the building.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been on American soil since early 2020 and has killed more than 200,000 people, but it took the president of the United States to physically fall ill before his supporters would start paying attention to what their leader called a "hoax" by the Democrats. Now, GOP advisers and donors are concerned their sickly president has ruined more than just the reputation of their party - but also their chances of winning the 2020 election.
“There was a panic before this started, but now we’re sort of the stupid party,” said Edward J. Rollins, co-chairman of the pro-Trump super PAC Great America. “Candidates are being forced to defend themselves every day on whether they agree with this or that, in terms of what the president did on the virus.”
Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway tweeted Sunday that there has been some kind of developments in the truth about why President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed in the middle of the night last year.
"So I heard that we may finally find out the truth why they took Trump to Walter Reed last November. Let's hope we do," tweeted Conway.