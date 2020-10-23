Quantcast
Trump appears to have pocketed $123,000 from Libyan dictator Muammar el-Qaddafi: NYT bombshell

Published

1 min ago

on

Comosite image of Donald Trump (screengrab) and Muammar al-Gaddafi (Robert Stuckert).

The information contained within President Donald Trump’s continues to result in blockbuster stories by The New York Times.

On Friday, the newspaper focused on Trump’s claims of philanthropy — which don’t always add up.

“In 2009, for example, he agreed to rent his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., to the Libyan dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, who hoped to stay in a tent on the grounds during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly,” the newspaper reported.

“Though the plans fell apart when local residents objected, Colonel Qaddafi made a payment of $150,000, which Mr. Trump told CNN in 2011 that he had given to charity. His 2009 tax returns, however, reported only $22,796 in business and personal cash gifts,” the newspaper explained.


