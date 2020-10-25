Trump appointee floated plan to move Santa impersonators to the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine: report
The Wall Street Journal has uncovered information that one of President Donald J. Trump’s HHS assistant secretaries, Michael Caputo, was plotting to deliver a super secret COVID-19 vaccine to Santa Claus performers – including Mrs. Claus and the elves – before the general public. The proposed $250 million campaign would have included performers agreeing to promote the vaccine to all the boys and girls who came to sit on their laps at Christmastime.
“This was our greatest hope for Christmas 2020, and now it looks like it won’t happen,” Ric Erwin, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, told the Journal.
Erwin provided the audio recordings of his calls with Caputo, who said to him, “If you and your colleagues are not essential workers, I don’t know what is.”
Caputo also told Erwin, “I cannot wait to tell the president. He’s going to love this.”
The campaign would have included commercial television, online, podcast, and radio advertising in an effort to “defeat despair” and “inspire hope,” the audio revealed. Erwin said he had found almost 100 Santas who volunteered to participate. Democrats weren’t buying the “good will towards men” gesture.
“We are concerned that the Trump Administration appears to be misusing taxpayer dollars to fund a political propaganda campaign—disguised as a public health effort—just weeks before a presidential election,” three Democratic members of Congress — Reps. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) — wrote in a letter.
HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Mark Weber denied the ads would be political, saying, “There is no room for political spin in the messages and materials designed by HHS to help Americans make informed decisions about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and flu.” He added that the campaign would “provide important public health, therapeutic and vaccine information as the country reopens, and give Americans information on the phases of reopening.”
2020 Election
Trump appointee floated plan to move Santa impersonators to the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine: report
The Wall Street Journal has uncovered information that one of President Donald J. Trump's HHS assistant secretaries, Michael Caputo, was plotting to deliver a super secret COVID-19 vaccine to Santa Claus performers - including Mrs. Claus and the elves - before the general public. The proposed $250 million campaign would have included performers agreeing to promote the vaccine to all the boys and girls who came to sit on their laps at Christmastime.
“This was our greatest hope for Christmas 2020, and now it looks like it won’t happen,” Ric Erwin, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, told the Journal.
2020 Election
Conservative New Hampshire paper breaks 100-year tradition of GOP presidential endorsements with nod to Biden
In it's first Democratic endorsement in 100 years, a conservative New Hampshire newspaper is breaking tradition by backing Joe Biden for president.
The New Hampshire Union Leader released a statement in their publication on Sunday defending their decision.
"There is no love lost between this newspaper and President Donald J. Trump. The Union Leader was very quickly dismissed by then-candidate Trump after we failed to bestow on him our endorsement in the Republican primary four years ago, "the statement said. "We were hopeful with Trump’s win that he might change, that the weight and responsibility of the Oval Office might mold a more respectful and presidential man. We have watched with the rest of the world as the mantle of the presidency has done very little to change Trump while the country and world have changed significantly."
2020 Election
Trump refusing to help some embattled GOP senators facing their own re-election woes: report
Josh Holmes currently serves as a top adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). While much of the GOP's fate is on the chopping block this election cycle with closer races than anticipated and little help from the president himself, Holmes told Politico he thinks "you could have a whole bunch of scenarios play out on Election Day." The worst-case scenario for the GOP, he said, is "potentially catastrophic."