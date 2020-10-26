Trump argues against counting all the votes: ‘Must have final total on November 3rd’

President Donald Trump on Monday argued against counting all of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

While traveling from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to the swearing-in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump suggested that voting should end on election day and the incomplete results should be accepted.

“Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA,” Trump claimed.

“Must have final total on November 3rd,” Trump demanded.

The comments were a continuation of Trump’s efforts to discredit the legitimacy of the election as he trails Joe Biden in the polls.