Trump argues Biden is the candidate of ‘needless death’ — on the ‘worst day of the pandemic’

President Donald Trump attempted to brand former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate of “needless death” during a Friday night campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.

“Biden is the candidate of endless wars and needless deaths,” Trump argued, as coronavirus fatalities continue to mount.

“The United States is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, with more new cases reported across the country on Friday than on any other single day since the pandemic began,” The New York Times reported Friday.

“By that measure, Friday was the worst day of the pandemic, and health experts warned of a further surge as cold weather sets in. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has already risen 40 percent in the past month. Deaths have remained relatively flat but are often a lagging indicator,” the newspaper reported.

Our daily update is published. States reported a record high 1.3 million tests and 83k cases. There are currently 41k people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 916 deaths were reported. pic.twitter.com/OFBHR9rSNx — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 23, 2020

Yet Trump argued it was actually Biden who is the candidate of death.

The President claims Joe Biden is the candidate of “needless death” pic.twitter.com/fAMDRKQcuf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden has kept his focus on Trump’s response to the pandemic.

“In a speech in Wilmington, Del., Biden hardly mentioned the debate and instead talked about Trump’s handling of the contagion, saying, ‘The president quit on you,'” The Washington Post reported Friday. “Biden sought to steer the focus back to Trump’s handling of the pandemic, criticizing his suggestion that the country is ’rounding the corner’ as coronavirus cases spike across the nation. ‘If this is success, what’s a failure look like?’ Biden said.”