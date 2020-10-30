Trump argues voters are ‘so lucky’ he’s president as COVID cases pass 9 million: ‘You have it made’
As confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases soar upward of 9 million, President Donald Trump is telling his supporters in Green Bay, WI, “Right now you have it made. You’re so lucky. You’re so lucky I’m your president.”
It’s possible the 227,000 dead would not agree.
The state of Wisconsin has had the third most coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the last week, according to CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond. Gov. Tony Evers is referring to the surge in his state as an “urgent crisis.”
The number of new cases in Wisconsin Thursday is second only to the record 5,262 reported on Tuesday, and the fourth time in seven days more than 4,000 cases were confirmed. The state is now averaging 4,128 new cases a day over the past 7 days, an all-time high. The 7-day average positivity is also at an all-time high of 29.11%, or nearly 3 in 10 people tested getting a positive result.
NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surge past 9 million as infections are on the rise in 47 states.
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) October 30, 2020
Wisconsin has had the 3rd most coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the last week. Hospitalizations are rising here. Gov. Tony Evers has called the surge an “urgent crisis” and urged people to stay home.
This is the scene at Trump’s rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/7zGIs8FAWQ
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 30, 2020
Trump: Right now you have it made. You’re so lucky. You’re so lucky I’m your president pic.twitter.com/h8ZCQE02Xb
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.
2020 Election
Mail is backed up in critical Florida U.S. Postal Service district: report
The Trump administration's slowdown of U.S. Postal Service deliveries are creating problems in the key battleground state of Florida, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
"Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck," the newspaper reported.
"Mail that should already have been delivered has been piling up at the Princeton post office in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead, according to Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers. Travers said he first learned of the backup more than a week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He raised the matter in a call that Friday with other Florida mail officials, who said they would address the issue," the newspaper explained. "A week later, it appeared the backlog remained, Travers said. He has since been told that additional resources, including more trucks, would be sent to the area, and that carriers would be asked to work to their 'contractual maximum' to get the mail out."
2020 Election
National Guard ‘broke regulations’ and did not have clearance to fly over protesters in DC: report
The D.C. National Guard and the Defense Department Inspector General’s office appear to be at odds over who should take responsibility for an incident that involved two low-flying helicopters on the night of June 1.
"Two D.C. National Guard helicopters that flew low over protesters in Washington, D.C., on the night of June 1 were not properly authorized to be there — and were directed by a lieutenant colonel who was far from the scene, driving home in his car, according to an initial investigation by the D.C. National Guard," Defense One Senior National Security correspondent Katie Bo Williams reported Friday.