Trump argues voters are ‘so lucky’ he’s president as COVID cases pass 9 million: ‘You have it made’

As confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases soar upward of 9 million, President Donald Trump is telling his supporters in Green Bay, WI, “Right now you have it made. You’re so lucky. You’re so lucky I’m your president.”

It’s possible the 227,000 dead would not agree.

The state of Wisconsin has had the third most coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the last week, according to CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond. Gov. Tony Evers is referring to the surge in his state as an “urgent crisis.”

The number of new cases in Wisconsin Thursday is second only to the record 5,262 reported on Tuesday, and the fourth time in seven days more than 4,000 cases were confirmed. The state is now averaging 4,128 new cases a day over the past 7 days, an all-time high. The 7-day average positivity is also at an all-time high of 29.11%, or nearly 3 in 10 people tested getting a positive result.

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surge past 9 million as infections are on the rise in 47 states. — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) October 30, 2020

Wisconsin has had the 3rd most coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the last week. Hospitalizations are rising here. Gov. Tony Evers has called the surge an “urgent crisis” and urged people to stay home.

This is the scene at Trump’s rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/7zGIs8FAWQ — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 30, 2020

