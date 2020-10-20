Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump begging Bill Barr to save him is a sign that his attempt to ‘corrupt the election’ is imploding: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Greg Sargent says that President Trump’s latest attempt to corrupt the election on his behalf is already imploding on him.

“Trump just went on “Fox & Friends” and called on Attorney General William P. Barr to launch some kind of investigation into the new pseudo-scandal involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s laptop that Trump and his propagandists have been hyping of late,” Sargent writes, adding that the spectacle amounted to Trump “practically pleading with Barr to salvage his reelection hopes” on national television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden is “deeply absurd” since Hunter Biden is a private citizen, Sargent writes. “But we can assume that Trump just wants Barr to announce some sort of investigation into this matter — just as he tried to strong-arm the Ukrainian president into doing, getting himself impeached — to cast a vague aura of corruption on the Bidens.”

All Trump’s latest scheme will do is end up demonstrating weakness and panic on his part, according to Sargent. “After all, on one front after another, previous efforts to corruptly use the government toward this end have collapsed.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump begging Bill Barr to save him is a sign that his attempt to ‘corrupt the election’ is imploding: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Greg Sargent says that President Trump's latest attempt to corrupt the election on his behalf is already imploding on him.

"Trump just went on “Fox & Friends” and called on Attorney General William P. Barr to launch some kind of investigation into the new pseudo-scandal involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s laptop that Trump and his propagandists have been hyping of late," Sargent writes, adding that the spectacle amounted to Trump "practically pleading with Barr to salvage his reelection hopes" on national television.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘herd immunity’ advisor has been spreading his quackery behind the scenes for quite a while

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

This is not Dr. Scott Atlas’ first rodeo.

It might seem like Atlas came out of nowhere after getting recruited by Stephen Miller at a QAnon meeting. Or you might have him confused with the Atlas who tried to kill Superman in #677 of the superhero series.

Atlas wasn’t famous until he got plucked by Trump from the farthest right reaches of the universe as a pandemic adviser carrying the flag for herd immunity. That, of course, is the theory that says, in effect, that saving the economy in an election year is certainly worth losing a few million lives.

But it turns out Atlas has been on the political scene as a foe of government health care for quite a while. As a creature of the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank uneasily affiliated with Stanford University, Atlas has left a bit of a paper trail.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump supporter cries discrimination during Starbucks mask meltdown

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

An argument that erupted between a barista and her customer at a Santee, Calif. Starbucks has gone viral.

The incident occurred when the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, asked her customer to pull her mask up from her chin. The customer was a White woman wearing a Trump 2020 mask. The customer's response was that she was being discriminated against because of her support of President Donald J. Trump.

“F— Black Lives Matter,” the customer told Beckom, who is Black.

The woman then asked for a straw and sugar packets before they parted ways.

Watch the video below.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE