Trump begs suburban women to stop loathing him: ‘Will you please like me?’

At his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed his collapsing poll numbers with suburban women — begging them outright to stop disliking him and be grateful that he repealed fair-housing regulations for them.

“I ask you to do me a favor. Suburban women: will you please like me?” said Trump. “Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK? The other thing: I don’t have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly.”

Trump is likely referring to his decision to axe the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which incentivizes communities to ensure that affordable housing is available. There is no polling evidence that suburban voters oppose this rule; however, Trump has repeatedly touted his repeal of it in the hope that it will improve his numbers in the suburbs.