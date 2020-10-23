Trump believes the GOP will take the House — here’s why that’s ridiculous

On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has admitted that he believes Republican lawmakers will take back the House of Representatives with the upcoming election, but experts and analysts are pushing back against the president and explaining why they are not confident that will happen.

Contrary to what Trump believes, multiple political analysts are predicting that not only will Democrats maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress but they may also gain more seats, according to a prediction by the Cook Political Report.

In fact, on Wednesday, Dave Wasserman released a statement for the non-partisan political report saying, “overall, we’re revising our outlook in the House from a Democratic net gain of five to ten seats to a gain of between five and 15 seats.”

The latest arguments come less than a day after Trump touched on the subject during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn. Despite the poll projections that suggest he may not even win a second term in the White House, Trump believes he will and the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and take control of the House.

The president also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as he insisted she would be the reason Republican lawmakers win back the House.

“I think we’re going to win the House,” Trump said on Thursday night. “That’s one of the reasons I think we’re going to take over the House because of her.”

However, there are multiple key aspects that Trump is not taking into consideration. Since 2018 when the Democrats regained control of the House, they have had 232 representatives compared to Republicans’ 197. The Republican Party would need to gain a total of 18 seats to flip the lower chamber. On the other side of the spectrum, USA Today notes that it appears Democrats have a better chance of flipping the Senate compared to Republicans’ chance of winning the House as they only need to flip four seats.