Trump believes the GOP will take the House — here’s why that’s ridiculous
On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has admitted that he believes Republican lawmakers will take back the House of Representatives with the upcoming election, but experts and analysts are pushing back against the president and explaining why they are not confident that will happen.
Contrary to what Trump believes, multiple political analysts are predicting that not only will Democrats maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress but they may also gain more seats, according to a prediction by the Cook Political Report.
In fact, on Wednesday, Dave Wasserman released a statement for the non-partisan political report saying, “overall, we’re revising our outlook in the House from a Democratic net gain of five to ten seats to a gain of between five and 15 seats.”
The latest arguments come less than a day after Trump touched on the subject during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn. Despite the poll projections that suggest he may not even win a second term in the White House, Trump believes he will and the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and take control of the House.
The president also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as he insisted she would be the reason Republican lawmakers win back the House.
“I think we’re going to win the House,” Trump said on Thursday night. “That’s one of the reasons I think we’re going to take over the House because of her.”
However, there are multiple key aspects that Trump is not taking into consideration. Since 2018 when the Democrats regained control of the House, they have had 232 representatives compared to Republicans’ 197. The Republican Party would need to gain a total of 18 seats to flip the lower chamber. On the other side of the spectrum, USA Today notes that it appears Democrats have a better chance of flipping the Senate compared to Republicans’ chance of winning the House as they only need to flip four seats.
2020 Election
Despite ‘it’s going away’ lies from Trump, US breaks coronavirus infection record just 11 days before election
With Election Day a mere 11 days out—and after repeated claims by President Donald Trump the nation is "rounding the corner" on the virus—the number of coronavirus cases the United States has now set a new record high.
According to NBC News's tally, 77,640 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, breaking the previous record high 75,723 set in July.
NBC's tracker now puts the nation's death toll from the coronavirus at 224,185 and the number of confirmed cases of the disease at 8,449,855.
For anyone who thinks that we're somehow "rounding the corner" on #covid19:
2020 Election
Confused? Trump’s debate remarks indicate he does not understand Biden’s health care plan
During the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump claimed that 180 million people would lose their private health insurance to socialized medicine if the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, is elected president.
“They have 180 million people, families under what he wants to do, which will basically be socialized medicine — you won’t even have a choice — they want to terminate 180 million plans,” said Trump.
2020 Election
WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen used Trump-loving OAN network to infiltrate the White House
Sacha Baron Cohen managed to get the actress who plays Borat's daughter into the White House -- all with some help from the Trump-loving One America News network.
In a preview clip posted online, Cohen's Borat character claims that OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion brought actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the latest movie, into the White House with her.
"They take my daughter into the White House!" Borat boasts. "No need for security checks or COVID test!"