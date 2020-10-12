Quantcast
Trump biographer explains why the president’s brain is like a leaking balloon

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking on Michael Cohen’s Mea Culpa podcast this Monday, Trump biographer Tony Schwartz discussed President Trump’s state of mind, saying that he believes Trump has “severe ADHD.”

“He is incapable of paying attention to almost anything for long — even a modest period of time,” Schwartz said, later adding that Trump’s issues are probably more complex than an ADHD diagnosis can capture.

“Kids with ADD can sometimes concentrate for hours on a video game,” he said. “For Trump, the equivalent of a video game is anything that is making him feel better about himself.

Schwartz described Trump’s brain using the analogy of a “balloon that’s leaking or a glass that has a crack in it.”

“…if someone was sitting there praising him, he would be quite capable of listening and he would join in in the praise, and I think that was because it was a life saver for him.”

Listen the full podcast here. The relevant portion begins at around the 35:00 mark.


2020 Election

Chris Wallace slams Fox News pundit for whitewashing Barrett’s future Obamacare vote

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace tangled with attorney Jonathan Turley on Monday after Senate Democrats questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about whether she will vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

During a break in Barrett's confirmation hearing, Turley slammed Democrats for displaying photographs of Americans who benefit from the Affordable Care Act.

"These are really not her victims," Turley said. "It would be really hard to come away visually without thinking she was threatening these individuals. But that's the disconnect with this [Affordable Care Act] case. The A.C.A. in most likelihood will not be struck down."

2020 Election

‘Haven’t seen this in any other country’: Video of huge line of Georgia voters waiting to cast ballots goes viral

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

The start of early voting in Georgia came Monday morning, and just like in 2018, when Republican Brian Kemp was Secretary of State and in charge of managing elections, the lines are long again.

Secretary Kemp is now Governor Kemp, having won the election over Stacey Abrams amid what many believe was massive voter suppression, which appears to be back today.

Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Tyler Estep posted this 70-second video to Twitter, which shows a huge line to get in to a Gwinnett County polling station in Suwanee, Georgia, where the population is under 21,000. He says some voters have been in line for four hours already and have yet to cast a ballot.

Trump has all-caps Twitter meltdown watching Democrats trash his health care record in SCOTUS hearing

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday had an all-caps Twitter meltdown while watching Democratic senators trash his administration's record on health care during hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats hammered Republicans for rushing through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee less than a month before the court is due to hear a Trump administration-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Reacting to this, Trump insisted that ripping up the entire ACA would pave the way to pass his own health care plan, which still does not exist despite saying for months that he was close to releasing it.

