Trump blocked CDC from requiring COVID masks on public transit
An order by President Donald J. Trump diverted a draft memo by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that would have required all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation across the nation, according to two federal health officials.
More than 40,000 Americans per day become infected with COVID-19 and the CDC mask mandate would have been a tough federal guideline to help curb or stop the spread of transmission, decreasing the overall viral load in cities and states in a uniform manner. The order was drafted under the CDC’s “quarantine powers,” which had the support of the secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II. However, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, denied to hear it.
A task force official said who wished to speak anonymously said, “The approach the task force has taken with any mask mandate is, the response in New York City is different than Montana, or Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Local and state authorities need to determine the best approach for their responsive effort depending on how the coronavirus is impacting their area.”
“I think masks are the most powerful weapon we have to confront COVID and we all need to embrace masks and set the example for each other,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.
Representative Peter A. DeFazio, Democrat of Oregon and chairman of the House committee on transportation and infrastructure, said, “It’s especially outrageous because the science is so clear: masks safe lives. The millions of Americans who work in and use our transportation systems every day — from bus drivers, train conductors and flight attendants, to the frontline workers who rely on public transit — deserve to know their president is relying on experts’ best advice and doing everything possible to keep them safe.”
2020 Election
Historian warns ‘desperate’ Trump may launch a war because of his awful poll numbers: ‘Be suspicious’
During a segment on The Beat With Ari Melber Friday night, Melber spoke with presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the "desperate" measures Trump might consider due to his dipping poll numbers. He began by asking Beschloss about when it might be the appropriate time to count a presidential candidate out.
"This is a close race for people who want to see Donald Trump gone or to stay," Beschloss said. "From Donald Trump's point of view, his poll numbers are cratering. Compare to this where he was at the beginning of this year, that's extremely dangerous. If I could go back eight years to this very hour, October 9, 2012, Trump had a debate with poll numbers going down."
2020 Election
2020 Election
COVID outbreak at private school attended by Amy Coney Barrett kids: report
The Washington Post is reporting that the private school attended by Judge Amy Coney Barrett's children has a current COVID-19 outbreak - and it occurred following the infamous "Rose Garden massacre" event at the White House.
“We understand that this sort of situation can create uncertainty,” the school principal, John A. Lee, wrote in the email to parents. “However we have been assured at this point that the risk of exposure for other individuals at Trinity School who were not identified as close contacts is no greater than the risk of getting the virus in the general community.”