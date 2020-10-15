Trump boasts Amy Coney Barrett was ‘toying’ with ‘evil’ Democrats
President Donald Trump is bragging that his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, the supposedly non-partisan and non-political branch of government, was “toying” with the Democratic U.S. Senators on the Judiciary Committee this week.
He also took a swipe, Thursday afternoon at a campaign re-election rally in North Carolina, at the opposing party, calling Democrats “evil.”
“She’s toying with those Democrat, evil people. They’re evil”
“She’s toying with those Democrat, evil people. They’re evil” — Trump on Amy Coney Barrett pic.twitter.com/NDbjM4DqPC
Judge Barrett did in fact refuse to answer dozens of questions, if not more, from Democratic Senators wanting to know her legal positions on a wide variety of critical topics, including abortion, same-sex marriage, and voting rights.
The hearing, which concluded earlier Thursday, became so contentious this week that Barrett tried to even not answer questions about which the answers are basic facts, or matters of basic law that are not being adjudicated or seriously questioned.
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams called Barrett’s “failure to give clear answers about her views” both “alarming” and “a new low.”
Hollywood stars slam NBC over Trump town hall
Hollywood stars from Barbra Streisand and Ben Stiller to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and J.J. Abrams have slammed NBC for scheduling a Donald Trump town hall at the same time as challenger Joe Biden's own event.
The US president and Biden will participate in simultaneous, dueling televised talks Thursday after a head-to-head debate was scrapped in the aftermath of Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.
Trump had refused to participate in a virtual debate with his opponent, leading to Biden scheduling a solo town hall for Thursday evening on rival network ABC.
"(W)e have been devastated to learn that you have chosen to air President Trump's town hall... directly opposite Vice President Biden's town hall," said an open letter to NBCUniversal executives signed by more than 100 actors, writers and directors.
Republicans to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking article attacking Biden
Senate Republicans said Thursday they will subpoena Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey over the decision to block a news report critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"This is election interference and we're 19 days out from an election," Senator Ted Cruz said, a day after the social network blocked links to the article by the New York Post alleging corruption by Biden in Ukraine.
Cruz said the Senate Judiciary Committee would vote next Tuesday to subpoena Dorsey to testify at the end of next week and "explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press."