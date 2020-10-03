Trump ‘bodyman’ is the latest White House official to test positive for coronavirus: report

Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nick Luna is the latest senior White House official to test positive for COVID-19.

“One of Trump’s personal assistants has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me. Nick Luna, as bodyman, works in very close proximity to the president so it’s not surprising,” Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported late Saturday evening.

Jacobs was the reporter who broke the story of Hope Hicks having coronavirus, which resulted in the White House revealing that President Donald Trump had also contracted the virus.

Other individuals who have tested positive include first lady Melania Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Thom Tills (R-NC), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).