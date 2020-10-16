Trump brags about good town hall reviews — but ratings signal a town hall win for Biden

President Donald Trump is always touting high ratings and great reviews but Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may have finally hit the president where it hurts.

On Friday morning, the president boasted about the reviews he claims to have received from his town hall with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie. He tweeted, “Very good reviews on last night’s [NBC News] Town Hall in Miami. Thank you!!!”

Very good reviews on last night’s @NBCNews Town Hall in Miami. Thank you!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

However, Trump’s limited response may be due to the fact that his ratings paled in comparison to Biden’s. According to Newsweek, NBC News’ YouTube channel attracted 153,660 viewers for Trump’s town hall while ABC News’ YouTube Channel drew 507,445 viewers by the time Biden’s town hall ended. Multiple reports also indicate that last night’s viewership signals a win for Biden.

Vox also pointed out another reason Trump’s ratings may have dropped. The publication noted that the president’s biggest blunders occurred in the first 15 minutes of the broadcast when he was grilled by NBC News host Savannah Guthrie. From the very beginning, the questions were direct and aggressive, leaving very little room for Trump to pivot.

The president’s tweet reacting to the town hall specials is a bit different from his usual boastful declarations after a televised event. For example, after the Republican National Convention aired, Trump made it a point to not only boast about the ratings but also share the stats.

At the time, he tweeted, “Wow! Despite the Democrats views across TV and online lie (Con!), we had 147.9 million, the Republican National Convention blew the Democrat National Convention AWAY. Not even close! Just like their lies on Russia, Football (PLAY!) and everything else! NOVEMBER 3rd.”

Wow! Despite the Democrats views across TV and online lie (Con!), we had 147.9 million, the Republican National Convention blew the Democrat National Convention AWAY. Not even close! Just like their lies on Russia, Football (PLAY!) and everything else! NOVEMBER 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

The American public will have another opportunity to see both presidential candidates square off. The final presidential debate is scheduled for October 22, 2020.