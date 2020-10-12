Quantcast
Trump calls protesters ‘animals’ who should be ‘put in jail’

President Donald J. Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House (Screen Grab)

President Donald Trump on Monday angrily attacked protesters in Portland, Oregon who pulled down statues over the weekend and suggested they were less than human.

Reacting to reports of statues being toppled in Portland, the president took to Twitter to once again call for statue vandals to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Put these animals in jail, now,” the president wrote. “The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb “leadership” fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!”

The president’s renewed focus on “law and order” comes at a time when he’s trying to get the focus away from his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 215,000 Americans in just eight months.


