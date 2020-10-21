Trump campaign cash crisis: Biden has nearly three times more money — and president won’t ante up
With less than two weeks until Election Day and with nearly than 40 million Americans having already voted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the polls and nearly three times as much cash in the bank.
According to Politico, former Vice President Biden has $177 million in cash on hand. President Donald Trump has just $63 million.
By comparison, at this point in his 2012 re-election race then-President Barack Obama had $100 million in cash, and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney had “almost exactly the amount Trump has left this year.”
Biden is in a good position, Trump is not.
And yet America’s billionaire president, who promised when he first ran four years he would self fund but didn’t, and promised months ago he would pony up cash to help his campaign if it were running short, hasn’t.
Just six weeks ago Trump was bragging he has “double, maybe even triple” the cash on hand that he did four years ago, “but if we needed any more I’d put it up personally.”
Trump hasn’t lent his campaign money, nor has he given his campaign any money this year – except for a mere $8,000.
It’s a staggeringly small sum, one some might say reflects what he thinks his chances of winning are and what his presidency is worth.
2020 Election
Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’
A spokesperson for President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use "taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family."
During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"The corruption is now flowing into his family," Gidley opined. "And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families."
Although Gidley was referring to Biden's family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump's children.
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19
President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.
By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.
America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden
Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein," endorsed Joe Biden for president.
In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.
The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.
"They can't be with me," he explained. "Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump's not doing a damn thing about it."
He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.