Trump campaign makes last-minute cancellation of advertising booked in Ohio and Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s campaign is pulling out of an agreement to advertise in Ohio and Minnesota.

According to Medium Buying, the Trump campaign is cancelling advertisements that had been booked from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.

NEW: The Trump campaign is canceling TV ad schedules that had been booked in OHIO and MINNESOTA (10/20-10/26 flight) — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 19, 2020

The move comes as the Trump campaign struggles to meet Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s advertising throughout the country.

“Mr. Biden has maintained a nearly 2-to-1 advantage on the airwaves for months,” The New York Times reported earlier this month. “His dominance is most pronounced in three critical swing states — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where he spent about $53 million to Mr. Trump’s $17 million over the past month largely on ads assailing the president’s handling of the virus as well as the economy and taxes, according to data from Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Zager defended the decision to cancel advertising just weeks before the election.

“Television ads are a small piece of the voter outreach puzzle and the Trump campaign has perfected the art of utilizing them in the most strategic, surgical way possible,” she said. “It makes no sense to run TV ads in states we know we’re going to win, and in other states, they’re a useful tool to reach the right voters with the right message.”