Trump campaign suggests Democrats are not Americans in new vice presidential debate survey

The Trump campaign released a new survey asking respondents to self-identify as “American” or “Democrat.” The “Official Vice Presidential Debate Prep Survey” followed a similar motion ahead of the first presidential debate where Trump campaigners asked respondents whether they identified as “American” or a “Socialist.”

Questions on the latest survey include: “Do you approve of the Trump-Pence Administration prioritizing American Citizens over illegal aliens?” and “Do you approve of the efforts of the Trump-Pence Administration to prioritize our Nation’s veterans and service members?” Another question asks respondents, “Are you happier with President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s first term than Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s?”

The first vice presidential debate is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, Oct. 7.