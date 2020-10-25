Trump campaigns in Maine — as Susan Collins announces vote against Amy Coney Barrett
It was a “Tale of Two Republicans in Maine” Sunday as President Donald J. Trump made an “Off the Record” stop to campaign for his re-election and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), also up for re-election, officially took her stand against Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote.
“Because this vote is occurring prior to the election, I will vote against the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” Collins said. “To be clear, my vote does not reflect any conclusion that I have reached about Judge Barrett’s qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court.”
Collins’ vote may not affect the confirmation regardless as GOP senators already have the votes needed to move ahead with Barrett’s confirmation Monday.
In Maine with @realdonaldtrump at an “Off The Record” stop where he was greeted by over 4,000 people. Where’s Sleepy Joe? pic.twitter.com/mdyvMh2uPR
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) October 25, 2020
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2020
