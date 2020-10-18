Trump can seize the next debate if he listens to coaches — but they don’t anticipate he will
Thursday night’s debate may be the last opportunity President Donald J. Trump has to move ahead of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, before Election Day 2020. In order for the incumbent president to make headway across the nation and pull in voters, debate coaches say he must do two things: be more likable and stop interrupting Biden.
In an appeal to the American public, Trump is expected to tell more jokes on the debate stage and try to set a softer tone. This, of course, is bound to get murky when he berates Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as expected.
Trump’s team thinks that Biden will “look doddering” and “step on himself” if he is given the space to answer questions and isn’t being interrupted the whole night. “Don’t save him,” is the advice a Trump adviser told Axios.
The Washington Post reported that in the September debate Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, compared with Biden’s 22 interruptions of Trump. At the time, moderator Chris Wallace asked, “Mr. President, your campaign agreed both sides would get two-minute answers, uninterrupted. Your side agreed to it, and why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule?”
Trump’s team went back to his third debate against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for inspiration.
“All Trump has to do is give people permission to vote for him,” one source close to the campaign tells Axios. “He did exactly the opposite of that in the first debate. So hopefully he can right the ship in this one, because his re-election may depend on it.”
The reality is that Trump regularly throws rules out the window without consequence. Will this time really be any different?
“It was clear Trump didn’t study his debate document for round one,” one campaign source said.
The next and last presidential debate will air Thursday, Oct. 22 from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. with moderator Kristen Welker. The format will be six segments of approximately 15 minutes each.
2020 Election
New York Post staff didn’t believe the Hunter Biden conspiracy — but they published it anyway: report
Reporters involved in the New York Post didn't trust the false story about Hunter Biden they reported last week, the New York Times reported Sunday. One longtime Post reporter even said that despite providing research for the story, he refused to have his name on the piece.
"Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility, the two Post employees," told the Times, "speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation."
2020 Election
Trump can seize the next debate if he listens to coaches — but they don’t anticipate he will
Thursday night's debate may be the last opportunity President Donald J. Trump has to move ahead of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, before Election Day 2020. In order for the incumbent president to make headway across the nation and pull in voters, debate coaches say he must do two things: be more likable and stop interrupting Biden.
In an appeal to the American public, Trump is expected to tell more jokes on the debate stage and try to set a softer tone. This, of course, is bound to get murky when he berates Biden's late son, Hunter Biden, as expected.
2020 Election
‘It’s sad’: Ex-FBI chief thinks Rudy Giuliani is creating conspiracies to show he’s ‘still relevant’
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, thinks that disgraced former Mayor Rudy Giuliani is desperately trying to find a way to prove his relevance to Trump and the Republican Party by creating the false Hunter Biden conspiracy to help President Donald Trump get reelected.
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Figliuzzi explained that nothing is adding up in the latest conspiracy Giuliani created around Vice President Joe Biden's only living son Hunter. Nothing involved in the conspiracy seems to add up, said Figliuzzi.
"Rudy Giuliani is not lacking in intellect or worldliness," said Figliuzzi. "He understands this. When we learned recently from the Washington Post reporting that the White House was warned -- that the national security advisor was warned that Trump was briefed, that the attorney general of the United States was also briefed that Rudy Giuliani is tainted. That the information he provides you is likely coming from Russian intelligence service operation, then Rudy understands that. There's another agenda here on Rudy's part. It may be a desperate search for relevance at this point in his life. And it's rather sad what happened to Rudy. The fall from grace from being America's mayor to being America's betrayer if he is a willing co-opt of the intelligence services."