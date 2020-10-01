Trump cancels western Wisconsin rally after Democratic mayor and governor tell him not to come amid COVID-19 spike

After hosting a series of rallies that Democrats have alleged are “super-spreaders” of COVID-19, President Donald Trump appears to have canceled his Saturday rally in western Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, the flight plan for Air Force One was canceled.

“We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse,” the AP cited Caley Cavadini, the spokesperson for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Mayor Kabat and Gov. Tony Evers asked Trump not to come to the state because they are experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. It was reported this week that there are so many coronavirus cases that hospitals are being forced to wait-list people or transfer them to other cities.

While the rally is still listed on the Trump campaign website, it doesn’t appear Trump will be there. He was scheduled to hold two rallies in the state on Saturday, one in La Crosse and the other in Green Bay. They’re both labeled as “red zones” for COVID-19 according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Read the full report.