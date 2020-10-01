Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump cancels western Wisconsin rally after Democratic mayor and governor tell him not to come amid COVID-19 spike

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump at a 'Make America Great Again' rally (screengrab)

After hosting a series of rallies that Democrats have alleged are “super-spreaders” of COVID-19, President Donald Trump appears to have canceled his Saturday rally in western Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, the flight plan for Air Force One was canceled.

“We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse,” the AP cited Caley Cavadini, the spokesperson for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kabat and Gov. Tony Evers asked Trump not to come to the state because they are experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. It was reported this week that there are so many coronavirus cases that hospitals are being forced to wait-list people or transfer them to other cities.

While the rally is still listed on the Trump campaign website, it doesn’t appear Trump will be there. He was scheduled to hold two rallies in the state on Saturday, one in La Crosse and the other in Green Bay. They’re both labeled as “red zones” for COVID-19 according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace breaks down the 3 big lies in Trump’s 2020 disinformation campaign

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a former top political communications strategist to break down the three major lies President Donald Trump is pushing as we approach the November election.

Prior to her career in broadcast journalism, the "Deadline: White House" anchor was a top Republican strategist on presidential campaigns and in the George W. Bush White House.

"So how bad was Donald Trump's debate performance Tuesday night?" Wallace asked rhetorically. "Well, it was so bad that Vladimir Putin might be able to give his trolls some extra vacation time ahead of the 2020 election, because Donald Trump is doing all of his own chaos creation this time around, rendering the Russian disinformation campaign second in effectiveness to Donald Trump's own spread of disinformation and sowing of discord."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams feels personally ‘abused’ by Trump

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams has spent an overwhelming amount of time, energy and money supporting President Donald Trump. He tried to rewrite history on the Charlottesville riots and has defended the president for years. But the Tuesday evening debate seems to have broken him.

In a video, Mr. Adams lamented that Trump had every opportunity to take down a Democratic talking point about him being a racist. But he didn't.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Scheme of the devil’: Southern Baptist leaders repudiate Trump’s views on white supremacy

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Senior leaders within the Southern Baptist Convention are speaking out against white supremacy in the wake of President Trump's controversial comments where he called on the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," the Christian Post reports.

"When asked to condemn white supremacy, every single one of us should be ready to do so. Racism is, sadly, not extinct, and we know from our Southern Baptist history the effects of the horrific sins of racism and hatred," SBC President J.D. Greear said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE