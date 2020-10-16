Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump can’t disavow QAnon because the conspiracy movement is too deeply embedded within his base: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

Q Anon supporters at rally (Photo By Ben Gingell/Shutterstock)

During his town hall event with NBC News this Thursday, President Trump once again failed to disavow the conspiracy movement QAnon when given the opportunity by network anchor Savannah Guthrie. While some may think Trump can easily kill the controversy by simply disavowing the cult, Right Wing Watch’s Kristen Doerer says it’s not that simple.

“More than just movement, it’s become a vast network that sprawls across several social media platforms with commentators amassing large followings by pushing the conspiracy theory, and Trump is at the center of it—the hero waging battle,” Doerer writes. “It’s even entered such disparate spaces as the evangelical community, Seven Mountains Dominionism, mixed martial arts, and yoga and wellness spaces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, dozens of QAnon adherents have thrown their hats into the politics ring under the GOP banner. Doerer cites a recent Morning Consult survey that found 21 percent of Republicans who engaged with QAnon content online believed the claims to be true, while another 17 percent believed them to be somewhat true.

Read the full article over at Right Wing Watch.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has induced a dissociative mental state that is eroding America’s sense of self

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Americans teeter on the brink of a state of collective fugue. A psychiatric state of mind, the fugue is caused by extreme distress in the aftermath of one or more cataclysmic events. The fugue state causes a person to fail to recall intrinsic identifying personal characteristics and to no longer remember what they believed in the past; those things they knew to be true no longer exist. This dissociative mental state erodes one’s fundamental concept of self. Under Donald Trump’s cataclysmal presidency, our collective memory and awareness of who we are as a people and our shared aspirations to perfect our union appear to be at the point of dissolution.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

This abortion-hating Mormon never voted for a Democrat – but now she is voting for Biden

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Kaitlyn Brower Dressman is a medical doctor and active sixth-generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is "deeply committed to protecting the lives, rights and health of as many people as possible, both born and unborn," but she isn't voting for the pro-life anti-abortion candidate in 2020. She's voting for former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"I have also never voted for a Democrat for federal office. But, in keeping with my belief that every human being is a child of God of infinite worth and divine purpose, and that every life, both born and unborn matters, I will be voting this November for Joe Biden," she wrote in The Salt Lake Tribune. "Fellow responsible pro-life voters must also put aside partisan rhetoric, thoroughly examine credible data, and vote for the presidential candidate who will utilize evidence-based policy to most effectively prevent abortions."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is mainstreaming a poisonous delusion that makes it harder to protect kids from sexual abuse

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Last night, during the shameful town hall NBC gave Donald Trump so he could avoid another humiliating debate defeat at Joe Biden's hands, Trump played the same game with QAnon that he does with white supremacists and right wing terrorists: Played dumb while giving winking encouragement to his more unhinged followers.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE