Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump can’t stop talking about losing to someone he says is the worst candidate in history: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first 2020 general election debate (screengrab)

As Election Day draws closer, some polls are showing President Trump trailing Joe Biden by double digits, and according to the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, Trump increasingly has “losing on the brain” as a result.

“At numerous junctures in recent weeks and especially over the past 10 days, Trump has referred to what it would mean if he lost, pre-blamed certain things for his potential loss, and expressed apoplexy that he could be losing to this particular opponent, Joe Biden,” Blake writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake cites numerous comments from Trump where he speculates about scenarios where he loses.

“If I lose, I will have lost to the worst candidate, the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics,” Trump said Saturday. “If I lose, what do I do? I’d rather run against somebody who’s extraordinarily talented, at least, this way I can go and lead my life.”

The day before, Trump joked about leaving the country if Biden wins.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?” Trump said. “I’m going to say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.”

While the comments Blake cited were mostly in jest, they’re a clear sign that Trump is somewhat preoccupied with the prospect of losing, Blake writes, adding that candidates usually try to project confidence as the finish line draw near. Instead, Trump repeatedly talks about losing to who he characterizes as the worst candidate in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s invocation of losing and losing to his specific opponent are more frequent today even than they were in the 2016 campaign, when most also expected that would be his fate.”

Read Blake’s full analysis over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Early returns in Florida show the electorate is skewing younger than in 2016

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The preliminary returns in Florida show that the electorate is skewing much younger than four years ago when President Donald Trump ran against former Sec. Hillary Clinton.

"In ballots returned before in-person voting opened on Monday, Florida voters under 65 years old accounted for about half the ballots cast, marking a 12-point uptick in their share of the early vote compared to this time in 2016," CNN.com reported.

Previously, the share of the Florida electorate that is over 65 was as much as 64 percent. Now, they're just 52 percent. Older voters should be the ones voting by mail and voting early given the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. But it appears that younger people are the ones turning out instead.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump rages at reporters on airport tarmac over futile Biden smear: ‘You’re a criminal for not reporting it’

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to become angry at reporters on Monday after he was asked about why he has repeatedly called Democratic nominee Joe Biden a "criminal."

While speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac in Phoenix, the president predicted that he would "do better" than he did when he won the 2016 presidential race.

"We're way ahead of where we were in 2016," Trump insisted. "And I've done things that nobody has ever done."

One reporter appeared to get under the president's skin with a question about the upcoming presidential debate with Biden. Trump pivoted to attack debate moderator Kristen Welker.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump hit with swift and brutal backlash for telling Fauci to ‘make better decisions’ in latest Twitter ‘tantrum’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

In the wake of recent news that President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a campaign call, the President took another swipe at the top infectious disease expert this Monday.

"Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said 'no masks & let China in,'" Trump tweeted, adding, "Also, Bad arm!" in an apparent dig at Fauci's less-than-stellar first pitch at Major League Baseball's opening day. 

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE