Trump catches Covid: what we know and what we don’t
Trump catches Covid: what we know and what we don’t
Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump's diagnosis as Covid-19 positive adds extraordinary drama to an already fast-moving and tumultuous US election campaign.Here is a summary of the current state of events:Where is Trump now?Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday.Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Trump "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."The president's campaign manager Bill Stepien said ear... (more…)
Trump is hospitalized and now his campaign manager has also tested positive for COVID-19
Yet another top Donald Trump confidante has tested positive for COVID-19 as the president is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Not long after Kellyanne Conway announced she has tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported that Trump's 2020 campaign manager also has the virus.
"Donald Trump’s campaign manager has tested positive for Covid-19, dealing another blow to his reelection effort on a day that saw the president and the head of the Republican National Committee report contracting the disease as well. Bill Stepien received his diagnosis Friday evening and was experiencing what one senior campaign official described as 'mild flu-like symptoms.' People familiar with the situation said the 42-year-old Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers," Politico reported Friday evening.
Trump offers ‘LOVE!!!’ in his first tweet since being hospitalized for COVID-19
President Donald Trump sent his first tweet after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center late Friday night.
Just after 11:30 p.m. local time, Trump updated his 86.7 million Twitter followers for only the second time since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Going well, I think!" Trump said with an exclamation point.
"Thank you to all," he continued.
"LOVE!!!" he added.
He tweet came at about the same time that the White House released a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician.
"This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well," Dr. Conley wrote. " He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy," Dr. Conley wrote.